Breaking…DoJ probing lobbying firm tied to Hunter Biden



















According to a new report, the Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating a lobbying firm connected to President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. This is a bit scandalous.

The lobbying firm was hired by the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, the firm that hired and paid Hunter Biden tens of thousands of dollars a month.

After Durham and his probe, should anyone take the FBI/DoJ seriously?

THE STORY

The firm, Blue Star Strategies, took on as a client the Ukrainian energy company Burisma while Hunter Biden served on its board.

The DOJ is mostly concentrating on Rudy Giuliani, according to Politico, but allegedly this shows the Democrat Party could also be in legal jeopardy.

The Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office is involved in the probe, and is coordinating with lawyers in the National Security Division at DOJ’s Washington headquarters, the sources said. The Delaware office is also investigating Hunter Biden for potential tax violations.

One focus of the investigation is whether the firm failed to comply with disclosure requirements under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, a law that requires Americans to disclose lobbying and public affairs work for foreign officials and political parties. There is no indication that Hunter Biden is a target of the investigation into Blue Star.

Hunter is not a target allegedly.

SCOOP: The Justice Department is investigating the work of the consulting firm Blue Star Strategies linked to Hunter Biden for potential illegal lobbying for Burisma, four people familiar with the probe told @woodruffbets and me. https://t.co/RDHxh3JDX6 — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) June 3, 2021

