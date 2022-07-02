Biden Buys Excessive Amount of Pfizer Vaccines at a 56% Price Hike

The original deal with Pfizer (…) paid the pharma giant $19.50 a dose. The new pact gives Pfizer $30.48 per dose, resulting in an astronomical 56% hike from the deal negotiated by the last administration.” It’s the “Putin Price Hike”. ~ Jordan Schachtel

When Joe Biden complains of oil and gas gouging, perhaps he really means Pfizer is gouging.

Jordan Schachtel reports that on Wednesday, the Biden Administration signed off on a new vaccine supply deal with Pfizer for $9 billion at 300 million doses.

We must be flush with cash as our corrupt president doles out our tax money so generously.

So, they get 56% more. Why? Trump overpaid the first time due to need.

Also, without any data to back it up, Biden said they need to buy the excessive number of doses to restock for seasonal spikes.

According to the CDC, almost 100 million taxpayer-funded Pfizer shots (and 169 million total shots) have gone unused, resulting in billions of dollars in waste.

The doses are re-formulated for variants that no longer pose a threat. As we reported, Pfizer can’t keep up with the variants. And for this we pay 56% more.

The doses are for BA.1 which no longer exists. We are up to BA.5 and BA.2.12.1, a subvariant of BA.2.

WHITE HOUSE PAYING $10.6 BILLION FOR PFIZER’S COVID-19 FLOP (THE PILL THAT MADE DR. FAUCI SICK)

The babies are getting a vaccination for the original Wuhan virus which no longer exists. The new variants are nothing like the Wuhan Virus.

The drugs are still experimental and will remain that way. They can’t get sued if they are labeled experimental. The approved drug is not available in the US.

Can we expect more mandates? Is someone getting a kickback? Just asking for a friend.

According to CDC data there are currently over 168 million unused doses of the vaccines.

– 59M unused Moderna shots

– 98M unused Pfizer shots

– 12M unused Janssen shots 762 million shots distributed and 594 shots administered. That 50,751 unused shots for every 100K US citizens pic.twitter.com/LFdN2RimoH — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) June 30, 2022

