Biden finally tells migrants, don’t come [but if you get here, we have amnesty]

Joe Biden finally, and unseriously, told migrants not to come during his staged interview with Clinton apparatchik George Stephanopoulos. It was simply another dog whistle.

He will give free housing, education, healthcare, and all the benefits of citizens with a promise of amnesty and citizenship to illegals who get here. Until he takes that away, he’s obviously not serious.

He also will not call the Biden Border Crisis a crisis and he has no plans to travel to the border. Hear no evil, see no evil but do some evil.

He said on Tuesday that he had a message for migrants considering crossing into the United States: “Don’t come over.”

“I can say quite clearly: Don’t come over,” said Biden speaking to ABC‘s George Stephanopoulos in Darby, Pennsylvania.

“Don’t leave your town or city or community.”

Wow, how scary for the migrants to hear that. In fact, the weak response only makes it clear that they should come. It’s a dog whistle.

Biden lied throughout the clip, claiming there’s no crisis and he didn’t invite them all into the country.

He also compared it to surges under Donald Trump. The surges were due to policies of the Obama administration and kept going due to constant lawsuits by leftist organizations and blue state AGs.

“First of all, there was a surge in the last two years,” the president said. “In ’19 and ’20, there was a surge, as well.”

It was nowhere near 5,000 a day which former CBP chief said are coming over the border.

Stephanopoulos noted, “This one might be worse.”

Biden acknowledged: “Well, it could be.” [It already is]

He continued: “Here’s the deal: we are sending back people.” [No, he’s not]

As for the children who stay, in May 2019, during the last surge, the one-day peak was 370 teens and children, and now we are up to 561 and rising.

Watch:

