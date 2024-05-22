Biden & Garland Pushed Mar-a-Lago Deadly Force Raid

At least two top FBI agents did not believe a raid on Mar-a-Lago was necessary, and they opposed it. The Department of Justice demanded it. That information is more than a year old. It’s also true that Joe Biden has been involved in this from the beginning.

Merrick Garland is a partisan weasel. He authorized it and then approved deadly force. Biden is in the same category.

Senior White House advisor Stephen Miller confirmed that Joe Biden was behind it.

“The Biden White House is the entity that authorized DOJ to seek the documents at Mar-a-Lago through what is known as a special access request… They used this request to justify and legitimize a criminal raid of Mar-a-Lago. So, we are dealing with a president right now who is a fascist.”

This Is a Must-Watch Clip:

Former Senior Advisor to President Trump, Stephen Miller, CONFIRMS the Biden White House ordered the raid against President Trump’s home at Mar-A-Lago: “The Biden White House is the entity that authorized DOJ to seek the documents at Mar-A-Lago through what is known as a… pic.twitter.com/WpTCFA1YDz — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 22, 2024

Biden also refuses to give Secret Service protection to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. despite threats to his life and a family history of assassinations. Why?

Donald Trump was on The Cats Roundtable with John Catsimatidis this afternoon. He told Catsimatidis he doesn’t think Joe Biden will be around for the election. It’s the first time the former President has said that.

Democrats love having a robotic, mindless figurehead, but Biden’s run is over.

