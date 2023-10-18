Biden Has “Tough Questions” for Bibi, Wants ‘0’ Civilian Casualties

During his visit today, President Joe Biden promised to show the world that the US stands in solidarity with Israel. Unfortunately, it’s also the day sanctions on Iran buying and selling missiles and drones have been lifted.

John Kirby, the White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, talked to reporters about Biden’s trip to Israel. At one point, he explained that Biden would have some tough questions for Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu.

When asked what those tough questions might be, Kirby dodged.

But later in the briefing, Kirby explained it did not mean menacing or threatening, but the US would ask Israel about its next steps in the war.

He also said, “The proper number of civilian casualties in a conflict like this is zero.” He did not explain how you can have zero civilian casualties in a war.

The White House wants it to be proportionate, but so far, we don’t know how they define that. Most of us would define it as Israel going in and raping women, slaughtering women, men, children, and the elderly. Also, it means torturing them, burning them alive, and beheading them. That’s what proportionate means. They need a new word.

NEW: Traveling to Israel aboard Air Force One, White House National Security Council spokesman said President Biden is going to ask @netanyahu some “tough questions.” When asked, “Are there any initial findings or belief from the U.S. about who was behind “the hospital… pic.twitter.com/iwli5r30Dn — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) October 18, 2023

Who will ask Joe Biden the tough questions? For instance, why did he give six billion dollars to Iran for six Iranian Americans and 10 billion dollars to Iran in June and release Iran from sanctions that allow Iran to sell their oil and gas for billions of dollars? And why did Joe allow the sanctions to be lifted that will, as of today, allow Iran to buy and sell missiles and drones, beefing up their ballistics program?

Biden also clarified that the Israeli military did not carry out the deadly explosion in the Gaza Strip hospital.

“Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden said many people out there aren’t sure what caused the blast.

Biden didn’t offer details.

NOW – Biden on Gaza hospital blast: “Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team.”pic.twitter.com/T9MdPRGpDe — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 18, 2023

THE BOMBING OF THE HOSPITAL

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said Israel conducted the air strike that destroyed their hospital and killed hundreds of people. The Israeli military denied involvement and blamed a misfired rocket from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another terrorist group in Gaza, ostensibly to help Hamas. That group rejected responsibility, as you would expect. However, the footage shows it launched from Gaza.

Biden was supposed to visit Jordan, but Jordan canceled that meeting after the hospital attack. Mahmoud Abbas also canceled the meeting with Joe Biden.

Biden told Netanyahu he was “deeply saddened and outraged by the hospital explosion.” He stressed that Hamas does not represent all the Palestinian people, and he has brought them only suffering.

Biden wants Israel to come up with ways to save lives to help the Palestinians who are innocent. Shouldn’t Hamas do that?

Prime Minister Netanyah already set up a safe zone in Gaza:



Biden said, “Americans are worried.” True, it’s also true that Americans are terrified of our own southern border, and he doesn’t seem to care about that.

Biden and Netanyahu said they are united in their belief that Hamas must be defeated.

“The civilized world must unite to defeat Hamas,” Netanyahu said.

Biden will meet with first responders and the families of victims and hostages. It was only a month ago that Netanyahu was at the United Nations General Assembly “where a historic peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia” was within reach.

Biden’s going to ask tough questions. He’s not giving him the unfettered, unconditional warrior privileges that he gave WEF President Zelensky.

Wayne Dupree discusses how wars start, and it’s unsettling.

◉ “If Congress hasn’t declared war, why are we funding everybody else? Biden & DC pimps are spending money we don’t have, selling out the American people!” Don’t forget to subscribe, comment & share! #LatestNews #WDShow Watch our latest episodes ⤵️https://t.co/FLxVE3o09H pic.twitter.com/puMrd85SjU — Wayne DuPree  (@WayneDupreeShow) October 18, 2023

