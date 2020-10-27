Ignore Biden’s threats or you will be silenced

For the first time, Twitter is putting warnings on direct quotes of Joe Biden saying he will end fracking. And YouTube is killing the search of any Biden quotes with him saying he will end fracking.

While Biden has walked the threat back somewhat, claiming he means he will only ban it on public lands, he has made it clear at other times that he will end the use of fossil fuels. It’s in the manifesto.

Watch:

The Left Wing Media wanted to ignore the Biden threats to destroy America’s oil industry. President Trump will grow the economy, Biden would destroy the economy, and millions of American jobs. https://t.co/kmWIWRLoMj — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) October 27, 2020

Biden will destroy this economy, and there are millions of soon-to-be-victims not voting for Donald Trump or not voting at all. All this while Biden’s Bolsheviks are silencing all opposition.

Democrats plan to nationalize zoning and social engineer the entire country into little New York Cities or worse. That is one of Biden’s most dangerous and shocking goals, yet some in the suburbs are rooting for it.

Biden wants to rebuild or retrofit millions of buildings in the U.S. and then do the same for houses.

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York City mayor, is funding a last-minute advertising blitz with megabucks to bolster Joe Biden in Texas and Ohio after private polling found that President Trump had vulnerabilities in the two red states. These fascists like Bloomberg are pouring hundreds of millions into key states to buy the races.

People need to wake up — fast!

Mark Levin gives a brief rundown about the Biden party that has been at war with the American people for a very long time: