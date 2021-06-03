Dr. Fauci responds to email scandal by blaming Trump supporters



















Welcome to the insane world of the Democrat media. Nicole Wallace interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci after the release of his emails. The emails make him look dishonest and involved in a cover-up.

The MSNBC host is racing to protect him and the entire media will do the same thing. Nothing will happen to him for his part in keeping the truth about the origins of the coronavirus from the American public.

“The true mark of someone is if they look good even when their personal emails come out, so you pass the test very few of us would pass,” Wallace actually said.

Wallace began by focusing on Trump supporters. Nice deflection.

Fauci’s response was “there’s no doubt there are people out there who resent me for what I did in the last administration which was not anything that was anti-Trump at all.”

He claimed he was trying to get the right data and what they [stupid Trump supporters] “didn’t understand, I guess that’s understandable (laughs mockingly here),” what they didn’t understand is “science is a process.”

Fauci explained away his flip-flopping as the result of responding to new information. “That’s what science is, it’s a self-correcting process,” he said.

Fauci added that “he never said anything derogatory” about Trump in his emails.

Isn’t this clever how his emails about the origin of the virus became a case of Trump supporters not understanding science and just responding in anger to what they perceive as his attacks on Donald Trump?

The only thing that would be surprising about this interview is if Wallace actually asked a legitimate question. She’s a propagandist.

Watch:

MSNBC’s @NicolleDWallace scores the first interview w/ Fauci since his emails were made public and uses it to say: “The true mark of someone is if they look good even when their personal emails come out, so you pass the test very few of us would pass.” pic.twitter.com/SNMXBrXm5v — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 2, 2021

