Orwell’s Australia: 100 points of ID & facial recognition to use social media

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Australians might need 100 points of identification to use social media. They have to give their totalitarian rulers access to their accounts.

Australia is going downhill fast. In order to use social media, the users of Facebook, Twitter, et cetera will possibly have to give the government 100 points of ID including facial recognition. It will work like a passport.

The police will have access to anything they write. Social media users could be liable for defamation suits and possibly criminal prosecution.

Otherwise, they will be banned. This is how the Australian leadership treat normal people who did nothing wrong. It seems the Morrison government is trying to outdo the Xi government.

The excuse for this totalitarianism is to crack down on abuse on social media. We could definitely see Joe Biden doing this.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. They certainly can’t allow the general public to organize all those protests. They really want an outright revolution, Antifa Style.

Leave a Reply