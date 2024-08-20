Kamala Harris Wants to Win It All for Her Marxist Agenda

Marxist Kamala Harris is the daughter of a communist economics professor. She is slowly unveiling a policy agenda for next year. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said they need to win the Senate, House, and presidency to make it all happen, and it can’t be done by executive order.

“What we really need to do is to win the trifecta,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said at a recent fundraiser with Minnesota Governor, communist Tim Walz. “Because if President Harris has to contend with MAGA crazies in the House or mischief makers in the Senate, it’s going to be a very different Harris presidency. We need to win the trifecta.”

She will need it for her call to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%. Democrats are also planning a Capital Gains tax on unrealized gains of assets like paintings, boats, jewelry, etc. Other goals: mandate a permanent child tax benefit (which is mostly used by people here illegally), increase welfare via earned income tax credits, housing welfare, food price controls, and free healthcare for tens of millions of people here illegally, and child care welfare. The DNC is planning welfare via the US Citizenship Act for almost every person here illegally.

Meanwhile, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana has excoriated the new Harris proposals as “massive, big-government socialist policies” and compared them to laws in “Soviet Russia and Venezuela.”

“The Harris plan is the opposite of what our country needs. And it should be soundly rejected,” Johnson said in a statement.

Former President Donald Trump fiercely criticizes her failed Marxist ideas.

"Comrade Kamala is going full-blown Communist," Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said by text message. THE AGENDA Other regulatory Harris proposals would be subject to the Senate's 60-vote threshold. She wants to stop predatory corporate investing, which is communist control of food, rent, and other goods. She will raise taxes and cancel former President Trump's tax cuts. Kamala claims she now approves of fracking. However, she is a fierce supporter of the Green New Deal that doesn't allow it. She plans to get as much through as possible even if Democrats don't win the House and Senate. Kamala has already indicated she has a pen and phone strategy. Read about the agenda here, here, here, and here. All of this is terrifying to anyone who knows what is going on. We are so close to becoming a communist nation.