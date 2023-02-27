Biden Says He “May Be a White Boy, But He’s “Not Stupid”

Biden pandered to a black audience for Black History Month. He told them, “I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid.” Wrong! He’s not a boy, and he is stupid. This is typical of what Democrats do. They play to the audience, and people fall for it. Biden doesn’t mind insulting white people to get points.

It’s a variation of what he told some Irish descendants in March 2022. Speaking at the Annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Biden essentially said he’s not stupid even though he’s Irish… “Father, before I begin — bless me, Father, for I’m about to sin. I — well, I just want you to know, I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid,” he said.

He isn’t even all that Irish. He’s one-third Irish descent and two-thirds British. His ancestors had slaves. They were also related to Jefferson Davis’s wife.

Biden: “I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid.” pic.twitter.com/45SmdcYTYn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 27, 2023

