Biden Says He “May Be a White Boy, But He’s “Not Stupid”

M Dowling
Biden pandered to a black audience for Black History Month. He told them, “I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid.” Wrong! He’s not a boy, and he is stupid. This is typical of what Democrats do. They play to the audience, and people fall for it. Biden doesn’t mind insulting white people to get points.

It’s a variation of what he told some Irish descendants in March 2022. Speaking at the Annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Biden essentially said he’s not stupid even though he’s Irish… “Father, before I begin — bless me, Father, for I’m about to sin. I — well, I just want you to know, I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid,” he said.

He isn’t even all that Irish. He’s one-third Irish descent and two-thirds British. His ancestors had slaves. They were also related to Jefferson Davis’s wife.


Victor Anderson
Victor Anderson
8 seconds ago

Butt, ewe Are An UDDER (sc) A$$ $0UL; Bidet boy !

0
Reply
Zigmont
Zigmont
3 minutes ago

Is he implying White people are stupid???

0
Reply
Ghost Gun
Ghost Gun
29 minutes ago

Biden should get a room with Fetterman in the hospital.

1
Reply
lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
16 minutes ago
Reply to  Ghost Gun

Even Fetterman laughs at Biden.

0
Reply
Greg
Greg
33 minutes ago

Why doesn’t he just say, I “am” white, and you ain’t black.

0
Reply
