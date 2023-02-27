Disney CEO Told DeSantis He Didn’t Want to Do It

Ron DeSantis said that ex-Disney CEO Bob Chapek complained to him about the “pressure” he was under from the left [WOKEs] to join in on the Governor’s new education bill restricting gender identity lessons, PK-3.

It sounds about right. Employees were walking out in protest and ranting to the media. The Democrat Party was visibly angry, and the media spread lies about the bill being a ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. Everyone knew that was a lie.

There is no question that Chapek was under tremendous pressure. As a new CEO, he was easily victimized.

People are questioning DeSantis’s comments. We can’t say if he told DeSantis, but why wouldn’t he tell him?

Chapek allegedly told him he didn’t want to get involved but hadn’t seen anything like it, but that’s not what he said in public.

DeSantis published the conversation with Chapek in his memoir, The Courage to be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for American Revival, shared with Fox News Digital.

“As the controversy over the Parental Rights in Education bill was coming to a head, Chapek called me,” DeSantis writes, “he did not want Disney to get involved, but he was getting a lot of pressure to weigh in against the bill.”

Chapek has not commented on the DeSantis report.

The pressure from the WOKE cancel culture was vicious. It didn’t happen long ago, so we should all remember how they behaved. They allegedly also made the workplace environment hostile.

What Chapek Said Publicly

However, it’s not what Chapek said at the time.

“I want to be crystal clear: I and the entire leadership team unequivocally stand in support of our LGBTQ+ employees, their families, and their communities. And, we are committed to creating a more inclusive company — and world,” Chapek wrote in a memo to staff in March 2022.

Iger was just as bad.

“I’m with the President on this!” Iger wrote. “If passed, this bill will put vulnerable, young LGBTQ people in jeopardy.”

Biden had tweeted his opposition to “legislation designed to attack LGBTQI+ kids.”

Everyone was attacking Governor DeSantis with bald-faced lies, and he was the one who stood for what he believed.

Disney is still evil and still pushing CRT. It hasn’t gone away. It’s just a bit more subtle.

This is the crazy that is Disney:

The kind of people who were the jokes on Portlandia are now in charge of producing children’s entertainment in America https://t.co/auyihRcdnO — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) March 30, 2022

SCOOP: Disney diversity and inclusion manager Vivian Ware says the company has eliminated all mentions of “ladies,” “gentlemen,” “boys,” and “girls” in its theme parks in order to create “that magical moment” for children who do not identify with traditional gender roles. pic.twitter.com/OWsGTUoeCA — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

SCOOP: I’ve obtained video from inside Disney’s all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and is regularly “adding queerness” to children’s programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

