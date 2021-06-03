Nope! Donald Trump’s FB and Instagram accounts are not restored!

We reported earlier that Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram pages were restored, but that does not appear to be accurate.
Donald Trump is still on Time-Out, TMZ reports.
A rep for Facebook and a source close to Trump told TMZ that’s NOT the case. He’s still in time-out.
ORIGINAL STORY
Donald Trump’s social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook appear to be restored. The header for Facebook was updated to his alert “Text Vote to 88022.” The president’s Instagram account also appears to be restored.
He hasn’t written anything on them as of 7 pm.
Here is how the pages look:
Jason Miller hinted earlier today that Donald Trump would soon be on social media after he announced that Donald Trump’s blog, ‘The Desk,’ was gone for good. DJT took it down because he would soon join another platform, Miller said.
Trump was canceled by every social media platform after the Big Tech titans banded together, calling him a liar, banning him for talking about election fraud.
The website is now replaced with a page for subscribers to receive “alerts” from the president.
Trump adviser Jason Miller told CNBC, which first reported the page’s shutdown, that the blog is being shut down for good. “It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on,” Miller told Axios.
