Nope! Donald Trump’s FB and Instagram accounts are not restored!



















We reported earlier that Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram pages were restored, but that does not appear to be accurate.

Donald Trump is still on Time-Out, TMZ reports.

A rep for Facebook and a source close to Trump told TMZ that’s NOT the case. He’s still in time-out.

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, famous for unsecured Zuckerboxes, sent the Trump case to Facebook’s oversight board to make a final decision on Trump’s ban. Instead, the board kicked that decision right back up to Zuckerberg. The next decision as to whether or not Trump will continue to be banned from the platform will happen in November. It’s likely he will never return to these platforms.

ORIGINAL STORY

Donald Trump’s social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook appear to be restored. The header for Facebook was updated to his alert “Text Vote to 88022.” The president’s Instagram account also appears to be restored.

He hasn’t written anything on them as of 7 pm.

Here is how the pages look:

Jason Miller hinted earlier today that Donald Trump would soon be on social media after he announced that Donald Trump’s blog, ‘The Desk,’ was gone for good. DJT took it down because he would soon join another platform, Miller said.

Trump was canceled by every social media platform after the Big Tech titans banded together, calling him a liar, banning him for talking about election fraud.

Miller retweeted this in the afternoon:

One of Donald Trump’s senior advisors @JasonMillerinDC is teasing Trump may soon join another platform. https://t.co/nvs8GvEchN — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) June 2, 2021

The website is now replaced with a page for subscribers to receive “alerts” from the president.

Trump adviser Jason Miller told CNBC, which first reported the page’s shutdown, that the blog is being shut down for good. “It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on,” Miller told Axios.

