CCP-Compromised WHO Members Agree to a Legally Binding Pandemic Treaty

The World Economic Forum (WHO) member states agree to develop a legally binding Pandemic Treaty. They’re close to codifying it for centuries to come.

“I welcome the agreement by the @WHO member states to develop a zero draft of a legally binding #PandemicAccord designed to protect the world from future pandemics and to continue discussions on the draft in February 2023,” said WHO CEO Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

It’s a fact – the WHO is working towards a global, legally binding Pandemic Treaty that will require nations to harmonize their pandemic response. I sounded the alarm months ago when the US proposed 11th-hour changes to the WHO’s regs that would have limited nations’ sovereignty. https://t.co/8fsiUHG1UY — Dr. Leslyn Lewis (@LeslynLewis) December 9, 2022

The development follows a third meeting from WHO member states to develop a global pandemic treaty. The first meeting was in December 2021, and the second was in March 2022.

The WHO states the global pandemic treaty will determine future pandemic requirements for individual countries. It will include lockdowns, and that these requirements will be “legally binding.”

The WHO says the treaty will be a “legal instrument, rooted in the WHO Constitution.” It’s designed “to protect the world from future pandemics.” This may be “for centuries to come.”

Article 21 of the WHO’s constitution states the WHO has “authority to adopt regulations concerning (a) sanitary and quarantine requirements and other procedures designed to prevent the international spread of disease.”

“Other procedures” presumably include global vaccine passports, which member states have already supported. Most people don’t support it.

WHO – 2022 Summit Dr. Tedros, explains why his vision of stripping the sovereign rights of 194 countries in a global pandemic treaty will last “maybe even for centuries to come”. Lockdowns and mandates by globalists order, forever. Stop this treaty! pic.twitter.com/DTqNBuzTY0 — Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) October 17, 2022



There is no way this respects sovereignty as it claims. Others will sue or demand sanctions if a member state doesn’t do it. This is a Maoist approach to medicine and the handling of pandemics.

The draft that resulted from this third meeting includes a provision that reads:

States have, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and the principles of international law, the sovereign right to determine and manage their approach to public health, notably pandemic prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery of health systems pursuant to their own policies and legislation provided that activities within their jurisdiction or control do not cause damage to other States and their peoples.

In April, Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis said the treaty would allow the WHO to determine what a pandemic is and when one is occurring — even over something non-viral like an obesity crisis.

Who can forget Tedros trying to make Monkeypox into a worldwide pandemic under his aegis. It’s gone.

Earlier this year, the WHO and the German health minister said that countries disobeying regulations dictated by the WHO through their pandemic treaty might need to be sanctioned.

While they’re at it, The WHO plans to require censorship by member states.

I welcome the agreement by @WHO Member States to develop a zero draft of a legally binding #PandemicAccord designed to protect the world from future pandemics and to continue discussions on the draft in February 2023.https://t.co/ZnUqvrkMr3 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) December 8, 2022

Tedros, the doctor who is not a doctor of medicine, wants to mandate worldwide vaccination and vaccine passports, lockdowns, and masking. Despite this, he can’t tell you when he was first vaccinated.

This can’t be real, can it? Is WHO’s Tedros unvaccinated? pic.twitter.com/UG9rhrhKgi — Broken Truth 🐭 (What??/WHY??) (@BrokenTruthTV) December 3, 2022

