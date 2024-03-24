Biden Signs Another Trillion Dollar Bill: Here Are GOP Who Voted for It

On Saturday, Biden signed into law another $1.2 trillion spending package, keeping the U.S. government funded through a fiscal year that began six months ago. Trillion-dollar packages keep coming. He just raised the debt and deficit unnecessarily.

A trillion here, a trillion there, and pretty soon, we’re talking about a lot of money.

The administration won’t let us go back to pre-COVID spending. We fall very short on covering expenses, so we borrow and print money, reducing the value of the dollar.

Biden described the package, which Congress overwhelmingly passed in the early hours of Saturday, as “investing in Americans and strengthening the economy and national security.”

The bill does neither. It’s money wasted on pork and destructive policies with nothing for the border.

At some point, someone’s going to have to either stop the spending or shut down the government to stop the spending. The Senate passed the enormous bill on Saturday morning. It over-funds government agencies that backed Democrats. It funds DEI, abortion, transgender ideology, exorbitant climate change/anti-fossil fuel initiatives, open borders, increases funds to NGOs who facilitate illegal immigration, and gun research by Democrats. See more below.

The 1,000-page bill was given to members at about 3 am. They just spent $460 billion earlier this month.

The vote in the Senate was 74-24.

The Republican Senators who voted with Democrats:

Boozman (R-AR)

Britt (R-AL) Capito (R-WV) Cassidy (R-LA) Collins (R-ME) Cornyn (R-TX) Cotton (R-AR) Cramer (R-ND) Ernst (R-IA) Fischer (R-NE) Graham (R-SC) Grassley (R-IA) Hoeven (R-ND) Hyde-Smith (R-MS) McConnell (R-KY) Moran (R-KS) Mullin (R-OK) Murkowski (R-AK) Romney (R-UT) Rounds (R-SD) Sullivan (R-AK) Thune (R-SD) Tillis (R-NC) Wicker (R-MS) Young (R-IN)

The Republicans who voted “no” are:

Barrasso (R-WY) Blackburn (R-TN) Budd (R-NC) Crapo (R-ID) Cruz (R-TX) Daines (R-MT) Hagerty (R-TN) Hawley (R-MO) Johnson (R-WI) Kennedy (R-LA) Lankford (R-OK) Lee (R-UT) Lummis (R-WY) Marshall (R-KS) Paul (R-KY) Ricketts (R-NE) Risch (R-ID) Rubio (R-FL) Schmitt (R-MO) Scott (R-SC) Tuberville (R-AL) Vance (R-OH)

