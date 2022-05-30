Biden Touts Fighting for Ukraine’s Democracy on Our Memorial Day

Biden says “Democracy has never been good,” which leads one to believe he might like the alternative — communism. Meanwhile, he talked about fighting for that so-called democracy – Ukraine – in his Memorial Day speech. That would be the democracy that jails journalists and political party leaders.
In his Memorial Day remarks at Arlington National Cemetery, Biden argued that the Russia-Ukraine conflict demonstrates the need to continue fighting for freedom. – in Ukraine.
“In this moment… a war of aggression is once more being waged by Russia to snuff out freedom and democracy, the very culture and identity of neighboring Ukraine,” Biden said Monday. “Freedom has never been free. Democracy has always required champions. Today, in the perennial struggle for democracy and freedom, Ukraine and its people are on the front line fighting to save their nation.”
Ukraine is the 2nd most corrupt country in Europe by most standards. It’s also a WEF-Klaus Schwab-aligned nation. He is fighting for that while he takes our freedoms away.
He also said today that we don’t need 9mm handguns. That’s how much he thinks of our freedoms.
In addition, he said “Democracy has never been good” – on Memorial Day.
None of this is normal — none of it.
Watch:
JOE BIDEN on Memorial Day: “Democracy has never been good.” pic.twitter.com/Sz9qA4pVZz
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 30, 2022
Traitor Joe is in a panic. I heard a news report that when he went down to Texas, he required Law Enforcement be disarmed in his immediate vicinity. If he doesn’t trust Law Enforcement you know that he has crossed a red line somewhere and is worried about being taken out. To be fair, this may be coming from the Secret Service. Bottom Line, I suspect there are mounting treats that have the Secret Service at least worried. Why the Congress hasn’t acted is beyond me. I suspect many Congressmen will be without a job come next January.
As far as Ukraine, more than just the Biden Family is worried about what Putin and Russian Intelligence has found. I also noted that security at the World Economic Forum was very high. Is the WEF beginning to worry about a Nation State response to their Insanity? The World’s Oligarchs are trapped Rabid Dogs and are more dangerous than ever.
What we are going to find out leading up to the 2024 Presidential Election is going to shock 95% of America to the Core. I doubt the Federal Government will be the same or nearly as large after 2024. When a Republican takes over the White House not only will the Democrat Party be crushed, but so will the RINOs and the Deep State Bureaucracy. Thousands will see life in Prison or the Gallows. That is how corrupt the Federal Government and Big Business is today. Treason is alive and well in the DC Beltway.
One thing Traitor Joe is right about, Democracy doesn’t work; historically it is a failed form of Government. That is why our Founding Fathers crafted the Constitutional Republic! Most Nations in the last 30 years who have disarmed their Citizens are totalitarian Governments today. Government disarms Citizen when they do bad things and become scared of The People. The 2nd Amendment is the last resort for The People to remain Free. Contrary to what Traitor Joe tells us, back in 1791 when the Bill of Rights were Ratified, Citizens could who a cannon and most cannons were privately owned.