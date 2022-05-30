Breaking…PM Trudeau Freezes Handgun Ownership in Canada

Justin Trudeau announced a national freeze on importing, buying or selling handguns. The masked fools with him in the clip below are very agreeable to losing their freedoms. It’s important to note that Trudeau is very closely aligned with Klaus Schwab and The Great Reset.

Earlier today, Biden said he wanted to ban 9mm handguns. Keep in mind that over 65% of Democrats in the US supported Trudeau’s response to the truckers.

Trudeau is “freezing” the purchase, sale, transfer or importation of handguns anywhere in Canada.

“In other words, we’re capping the market for handguns,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday in announcing the new measures.

He said it’s to curb gun violence.

The freeze is part of Bills C-21 and C-21 — to reform gun laws.

Those elements include taking away firearms licenses away from those involved in domestic violence or criminal harassment, increasing criminal penalties to address gun smuggling, and a new “red flag” law that would give courts the power to require people considered a danger to surrender their guns.

BREAKING: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau introduces legislation for a “national freeze on handgun ownership.” pic.twitter.com/VTrQOrjbA7 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 30, 2022

