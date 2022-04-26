Biden Wants to Revoke Section 230 as Musk Buys Twitter

Big Government is about to put its jackboot down on the throats of social media by revoking Section 230. This is taking place as Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and the EU Commission call for more censorship.

It seems tied to Twitter becoming a free speech platform. Although, the White House – cleverly – won’t comment on the purchase.

Suddenly, Democrats are talking about canceling Section 230, even as they condemn Gov. DeSantis’s Disney offensive.

REVOKE SECTION 230

Section 230 is the law that shields online companies from liability over content posted by users, and supports ramping up anti-trust and transparency enforcement on technology companies. This is how important ending free speech is to globalists.

Psaki said that President Joe Biden has long been concerned about the power of social media platforms.

“Our concerns are not new,” said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.

“The president has long talked about his concerns about the power of social media platforms, including Twitter and others, to spread misinformation.”

The White House wants to revoke Section 230, Psaki said.

Biden administration officials think tougher scrutiny could prevent the spreading of false information on political issues and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We engage regularly with all social media platforms about steps that can be taken,” Psaki added. “That has continued, and I’m sure will continue, but there are also reforms that we think Congress could take.”

Expect the Regime to go Full Soviet now. As part of Section 230 reform They’ll try to nationalize censorship policies, first amendment be damned, and require certification of every social media company. It’s what Mao would do. https://t.co/sHS4WSfodl — James Lindsay, senior varsity James Lindsay (@ConceptualJames) April 25, 2022

