EU and UK Warn Elon Musk to Censor Content on Twitter

The European Union and the United Kingdom warned the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk to moderate — censor — the content.

“Regardless of ownership, all social media platforms must be responsible,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office told BBC.

“Be it cars or social media, any company operating in Europe needs to comply with our rules … regardless of their shareholding,” Thierry Breton, commissioner for the internal market at the EU executive, wrote in another warning on Twitter.

The EU’s new rules came about in March. The authoritarians agreed to new Internet rules to overhaul the market, including regulating how Big Tech companies operate.

What the media never reports is that Mr. Musk said he would abide by the laws of the country Twitter operates in.

However, the USA has free speech and that’s the law he wants to abide by in the USA.

FREE SPEECH IS NOW THE ENEMY OF THE SO-CALLED LIBERALS

In one statement, Mr. Musk said, “free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.” Left-wing users claimed he would be opening up the platform to so-called extremist viewpoints. It already is open to extremist views — leftist views.

Democrats are extremists. Then you have Mullahs, Black Lives Matter, Antifa, radical Islamists, and the list goes on. The people who are not allowed to speak freely are Republicans.

Before the Twitter sale was officially confirmed Monday, Musk wrote that “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means.”

The United States has the 1st Amendment and it guarantees free speech. The EU can’t take that away. Democrats can’t take that away. They sure do try, however.

We fought a revolution for freedom. Yet, here we are. If one is truly liberal, s/he believes in freedom.

Boris, in particular, is a wretch disguised as a conservative. In the clip below, Boris chats up the Build Back Better plan conjured up by the WEF elites.

“We are building back better together, and building back greener, and building back fairer, and building back more equal, and in a more gender-neutral and perhaps a more feminine way. How about that?”

Blathering about nothing:

.@BorisJohnson: G7 nations must build back in a “greener,” “more gender neutral and perhaps a more feminine way” pic.twitter.com/nLbYzGDk7d — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 11, 2021

