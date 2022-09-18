Ax Man Destroys McDonald’s in Pro-Criminal New York City

As we reported, Joe Biden made a deal to install a dictator in Haiti and halt the planned democratic elections. As a result, Haiti is even more dangerous than it was. If we continue with Democrat pro-criminal policies, we will someday be Haiti.

New York City is a good example of what lawlessness looks like. One block in the city just hired private armed security for $18,000 a month. Check out the madman with the ax in the clip below as he destroys McDonald’s on Delancey Street in Brooklyn. The Ax Man also terrorized people trying to eat their burgers. Michael Palacios, 31, of the Bronx, and three other men — escalated into a rampage.

Another day in nyc pic.twitter.com/OCOPIkIzuO — World Latin Honey (@WorldLatinHoney) September 17, 2022

Watch:

