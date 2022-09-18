Ax Man Destroys McDonald’s in Pro-Criminal New York City

As we reported, Joe Biden made a deal to install a dictator in Haiti and halt the planned democratic elections. As a result, Haiti is even more dangerous than it was. If we continue with Democrat pro-criminal policies, we will someday be Haiti.
New York City is a good example of what lawlessness looks like. One block in the city just hired private armed security for $18,000 a month. Check out the madman with the ax in the clip below as he destroys McDonald’s on Delancey Street in Brooklyn. The Ax Man also terrorized people trying to eat their burgers. Michael Palacios, 31, of the Bronx, and three other men — escalated into a rampage.
Obviously this was a poor man of color defending himself after he was attacked. He didn’t burn the building down. He didn’t use a gun. What’s the fuss all about?
The destruction? Oh, that is just the cost of doing business for a multination super trillionaire company, it’s not like real people lost anything or had to pay. (Really? local people own the franchise, and need to feed their kids?)
What does the terrorising of the innocent have to do with anything?
Hmmm! Well, no! I wouldn’t have wanted to be there! No, I wouldn’t want to live with the nightmares. No, please don’t send me to live in Haiti!
Maybe I need to rethink things and not support the idiots who are ruining a great country. Maybe it is time to make America great again.
When was that election again?