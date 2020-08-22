WHO Director says ‘we will not, can not go back to the way things were’

The non-doctor who is leading the World Health Organization, which is seemingly irredeemably tied to the Chinese Communists, said Friday that a vaccine will be a “vital tool” in the global fight against the coronavirus. Then, he added it won’t end the Covid-19 pandemic on its own. There’s no guarantee scientists will find one either.

Therefore, according to Xi’s pal, we can’t go back to the way things were.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a news conference from the agency’s Geneva headquarters, “At the same time, we will not, we cannot go back to the way things were.”

Wouldn’t the Communist Chinese Party just love it if the USA became permanently disabled by fear?

Throughout history, outbreaks and pandemics have changed economies and societies, he said.

“In particular, the Covid-19 pandemic has given new impetus to the need to accelerate efforts to respond to climate change,” he added. “The Covid-19 pandemic has given us a glimpse of our world as it could be: cleaner skies and rivers.”

Climate change?

This is another push for an extreme climate change plan to turn our country socialist.

The world wants us to redistribute our wealth to the world under the Paris Accord. The Accord is a plan for the USA to stop using fossil fuels and to send our money to underdeveloped nations who can use and develop fossil fuels.

We recently defunded the WHO for giving the world bad information about the virus. They appeared to have done so on China’s behalf.