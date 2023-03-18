We Don’t Know If an Arrest Is Imminent But Our Nation’s Fall Is

Donald Trump has responded on Truth Social to the leaks that the Manhattan DA is about to arrest him on a nonsensical charge. He’s calling for protests. The media, and some Democrats like Maxine Waters, are calling for his arrest.

The leak might not even be accurate. The Trump campaign put out a statement today:

There has been no notification, other than illegal leaks from the Justice [Department] and the DA’s office to NBC and other fake news carriers, that the George Soros-funded Radical Left Democrat prosecutor in Manhattan has decided to take his Witch Hunt to the next level. President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system. He will be in Texas next weekend for a giant rally. Make America Great Again!

Every Republican district attorney and attorney general needs to be asked: What are you doing to fight back? https://t.co/trHaX5VmvZ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 18, 2023

The media claims Donald Trump is trying to incite violence as he calls for protests. Whether the arrest of Donald Trump is imminent or not, Americans should recoil at where the Left wants to take us.

Trump “does not deserve not to be arrested,” said the aged and unintelligible Maxine Waters. See if you can figure out what she says. We do understand that she accuses Donald Trump of organizing “domestic terrorists.” She’s a reckless fool.

If you disagree with them, you’re a white supremacist and a domestic terrorist. What is imminent is that we are losing our country. Vincent Maduro is right. We are watching the downfall of the United States in real-time.

Related