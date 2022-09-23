In Texas, Cartels Are Now “Terrorist Organizations”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) announced on Wednesday he has designated Mexican drug cartels, such as the Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel, as terrorist organizations. The basis for this is their smuggling of highly-deadly fentanyl pills and fentanyl-laced drugs.

“Fentanyl is a clandestine killer, and Texans are falling victim to the Mexican cartels that are producing it,” said Abbott. “Cartels are terrorists, and it’s time we treated them that way. In fact, more Americans died from fentanyl poisoning in the past year than all terrorist attacks across the globe in the past 100 years. In order to save our country, particularly our next generation, we must do more to get fentanyl off our streets.”

He encouraged President Biden to do the same. Yeah, right. Biden aids and abets cartels.

I also sent a letter to Pres. Biden and VP Harris requesting federal terrorist classifications. Cartels are terrorists, and it’s time we treated them that way. #OperationLoneStar — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) September 21, 2022

According to The Epoch Times, as drugs pour across the southern border, only about 18 percent of vehicles entering from Mexico are searched by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers, their K-9s, and X-ray equipment, according to Guadalupe Ramirez, CBP director of field operations for Arizona.

The vast majority of the drugs that are seized at the southern border are being driven through the ports of entry, hidden in commercial trucks and personal vehicles.

How many are going through the unmanned border outside of ports of entry?

Abbott is now in a race for the governorship with furry, open borders guy Beto O’Rourke.

Gov. Greg Abbott has a double-digit lead over Beto O’Rourke in North Texas in the race for governor, according to a breakdown of voters in a new poll from The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler.

Abbott, a Republican seeking a third term, was ahead of O’Rourke by 54% to 35% in North Texas, as defined by the state’s leading economic-development booster group — not just Dallas-Fort Worth but Sherman-Denison and Wichita Falls as well.

The current administration isn’t addressing the fentanyl epidemic or the border crisis; we want answers on how we are going to keep our families and communities safe. @derekmaltz_sr Full episode of Lauren Interviews available wherever you listen to podcasts! pic.twitter.com/9mydaVbJYl — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) September 21, 2022

Related