Biden’s teeny crowd in Cincinnati compared to Trump’s in Florida

Joe Biden’s drive-in rally earlier on Monday in Toledo, Ohio attracted the usual teeny crowd of enthusiastic supporters. In Florida, Trump’s crowd was massive. It makes you wonder about the polls, although we realize the crowd size could mean nothing.

There were also a bit more Trump supporters than Biden supporters greeting him outside the Toledo event with chants of “four more years!” (see below)

Biden also forgot he’s running for president and told Toledo voters he’s running for the senate.

Meanwhile, President Trump is holding a massive MAGA rally in Sanford, Florida.

View of the crowd here in Sanford, Florida. Trump’s first rally since being infected with Covid-19. Crowd is not socially distanced and lots of people with no masks. pic.twitter.com/IRy81n5Cws — Richard Hall (@_RichardHall) October 12, 2020

Joe Biden attracts a teeny crowd and left the stage without his virtue-signaling mask:

As @JoeBiden left the stage without a mask on he paused turned around and placed his mask back on. pic.twitter.com/ptuk7ncb5I — Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson (@MissBeaE) October 12, 2020

The Trump supporters greeted him along with Biden supporters:

Biden & Trump supporters outside the Cincinnati Museum Center awaiting Biden arrival. pic.twitter.com/58dhGxZIHE — Sharon Coolidge (@SharonCoolidge) October 12, 2020

MAGA rally in Sanford Florida night. 8 hrs before in 90 degree heat and you can’t see the end of the line! So excited for my first MAGA rally for @POTUS and the crowd is absolutely astounding and excited!!! Florida is TRUMP country all the way. #landslide2020 pic.twitter.com/DHg9Kp2C1N — Mike Rumley (@mike_rumley) October 12, 2020

