Hey East Palestine, Biden Was “Busy Guarding the Safety of the World”

Mika Brzezinski had a curious way of saying Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg should have gone to East Palestine sooner. He waited three weeks. Mika began by sniping at Donald Trump for bringing supplies to East Palestine and then explained that Joe Biden and the White House were busy guarding the “safety of the world.”

“Trump’s gesturing with his branding and his water aside, the transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, did make it clear he should have gone there sooner. Let’s put a pin on that. He should have gone there sooner, and the White House should have done a better job, even though they are in a major transatlantic moment dealing with the future of the safety of the world,” Mika said.

“The people of East Palestine need to feel seen and heard, and I think that Pete Buttigieg is taking it on board that he needs to go there and do that. These are people who, right now, are very uncertain about their health and the future of their town. It is definitely a little bit of a bump for the White House to not make sure they shined a big light on what was happening there and, hopefully, in the days and weeks to come, they’ll be able to do that.”

They just can’t admit the truth without spreading their Democrat propaganda. If there is one thing Biden isn’t – it’s busy.

FAKE NEWS ABOUT BUSY BIDEN

The drama and hyperbole never ends. Yesterday, the fake news had a CIA agent on the same network, MSNBC, claiming Biden was the savior of Ukraine and of Europe. He added that Biden is Ronald Reagan.

Biden is actually destroying the world and the USA. Nothing he has done overseas has made the world safer now or in the future. The Ukraine war should never have happened. Now the US is talking about quadrupling investments in Ukraine in a non-NATO nation and talking about war over Taiwan, another non-NATO nation.

