Big Border Wall Win for President Trump

Politico reported that “A divided federal appeals court has lifted a lower court’s order blocking $3.6 billion in military construction funds that President Donald Trump planned to use to finance an expanded and improved border wall.”

The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a brief order on Wednesday granting the Trump administration’s request to stay the injunction that U.S. District Court Judge David Briones, a Clinton judge, based in El Paso, Texas, issued last month.”

Andrew Oldham, an appointee of President Trump, and Edith Jones, an appointee of President Ronald Reagan, overturned Briones. Stephen Higginson, an Obama judge, dissented.

This was already decided by the Supreme Court. Democrats just won’t give up the ghost.

The $3.6 billion can be used as planned.

The report also stated that the court slapped down the parties who were challenging the funding transfer – the county of El Paso, Texas, and the Border Network for Human Rights – saying there was a “substantial likelihood” that the groups “lacked standing to sue the Trump administration.”

They are far-left Democrats.

THE REFUGEES

Meanwhile, the refugee issue continues. A total of 18 GOP governors plan to take more refugees. We already have too many to assimilate. We see they vote for communists and socialists, which is not in line with our values.

One little county in Minnesota has refused to take more, although it’s largely symbolic since the rest of the state will take more. Parts of Minnesota, Maine, Texas, New York, and other states are becoming too foreign with people who aren’t adapting to our values. It’s not about race, it’s about assimilation.

Rep. Omar has spoken out and is perhaps the best example of why we shouldn’t take more. She is an anti-Semitic, anti-American, terrorist-supporting child.

This is deeply disheartening. Minnesotans have a history of welcoming refugees with open arms. Now, Beltrami is giving them a clenched fist. I’m proud that my home county—Hennepin—voted overwhelmingly to continue being a home for those fleeing oppression. https://t.co/wr4EUhJ0hD — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) January 8, 2020

In New York City, half the population is foreign-born according to some reports.

The U.S. is not a land of immigrants, we are a country of settlers and citizens, period.