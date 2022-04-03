Bill Barr Shut Down Probes, USPS Won’t Release Report of Missing Ballots

The Amistad Project investigated the many irregularities in the November 2020 election. Among their evidence was a truck driver named Jesse Morgan who said he drove up to 280,000 ballots for the election from Bethpage, New York to Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Bill Barr refused to investigate this and other irregularities and now the USPS refuses to release the report from their investigation. Why?

BACKGROUND

The bus driver comes forward

“This evidence demonstrates, and it is through eyewitness testimony that has been corroborated by others through their eyewitness statements, that 130,000 to 280,000 completed ballots for the 2020 general election were shipped from Bethpage, New York to Lancaster, Pennsylvania where those ballots and the trailer in which they were shipped disappeared,” Amistad reported in December 2020.

The spokesperson continued, “Also, the evidence we have obtained indicates that on several occasions, completed ballots were shipped from a postal facility in Bethpage, New York, a postal facility that has no processing role in the United States Postal Service, a postal service that has no ability to receive incoming mail because it does not have machines to process that mail.”

Truck driver, Jesse Morgan, gave interviews and put himself in jeopardy with his testimony. However, Morgan didn’t really know how many ballots were in the trailer that he drove and later went missing. He said there could be 250-7500.

So why can’t we see the USPS report? Is there something to this?

Ballot Smuggling: USPS contractor and whistleblower Jesse Morgan describes how nearly 200,000 completed ballots were secretly transported from New York to Pennsylvania only to disappear days before the election. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/KxECujMMpD — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) December 2, 2020

Jesse Morgan a truck driver from Pennsylvania says he was ordered to deliver mail in ballots from Bethpage, New York to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He claims that they never made it to Harrisburg and instead were taken to Lancaster, PA@PhillDKline pic.twitter.com/uhnuGqB1fD — American Voters Alliance (@AmVoterAlliance) December 6, 2020

This is a postal service that has no right to have ballots. The ballots were mail-in ballots that came from Zuckerboxes.

Bill Barr refuses to allow the investigation to go on

Bill Barr said he found nothing, and it needs to go to a civil court.

US Attorney General Bill Barr ordered the US Attorney in Eastern Pennsylvania to stop investigating 2020 Election issues in the state and turn any issues over to the Democrat Pennsylvania Attorney General. That includes these ballots.

As Attorney General, Bill Barr didn’t just ignore voter fraud in the 2020 election: he actively worked to suppress any investigations into voter fraud. Tony Shaffer was on a podcast and said Barr called him PERSONALLY to stop investigating voter fraud.

Watch:

Barr not only wouldn’t investigate the allegations, he actively worked to help Joe Biden get his fiats in place.

Attorney Tom King investigates

Attorney Tom King was involved in this case and the Zuckerboxes in 2020.

He hasn’t given up yet.

USPS REFUSES TO RELEASE THE REPORT

Pennsylvania Attorney Tom King stated that the US Postal Service doesn’t want to release the report from its investigation of the semi-trailed full of ballots that went missing before the 2020 Election in the state.

The PA Supreme Court has to rule on election cases involving dominion machines used in Fulton County, Pennsylvania.

Tom King spoke about the current status of this matter.

“I was involved in that case, and we worked directly with the US Attorney Bill McSwain, who is now a candidate for governor… We got the truck driver over to the FBI offices in DC, and to date, we have met nothing but resistance from the postal authorities to release the report done by the postal police and the FBI. We’re close to getting it, but that’s still unresolved as I speak to you today…

… We provided Jesse with legal counsel for the interview with the FBI… We not only cooperated fully, but I spoke on numerous occasions with Bill McSwain, the state’s attorney appointed by President Trump for the Eastern a portion of Pennsylvania.’’

King added ‘’Here we sit in April of 2022, and we still don’t have the report. We’re pursuing it, and we’re going to get it eventually.’’

King then continued and reported on lawsuits involving Fulton County and the state of PA. One case where the county issuing the state is still with the Supreme Court.

The interview with Mr. King comes via The True Defender and host Joe Hoft.

DEBUNKED?

On December 3, Fox News anchor Eric Shawn, a Democrat, challenged Morgan’s alleged voter fraud on a news segment hosted by Martha MacCallum. “The claim that completed ballots,” Shawn told MacCaullum, “were driven from Long Island, to Pennsylvania, and disappeared sometime in October, election officials tell me that just cannot happen.”

Shawn continued by explaining that “every ballot, they say, is matched to a voter and then they double check it and they confirm. They say you just can’t simply get hundreds of thousands of fake ballots or signed ballots somehow into the system.”

Personally, I would still like to see the report. Why can’t we?

