NBC & ChiComs Wouldn’t Allow This Ad at the Olympics

Watch the ad below that NBC and the Chinese communists don’t want you to see. Keep in mind that US companies do business with China despite the fact that they steal our secrets, maintain slave labor camps, and kill people with opposing opinions en masse.

They sell prisoners’ organs. Yet US companies cave to their demands.

Axios reports that the Chinese government is increasingly using its economic weight to reshape global behavior and strengthen its own authoritarianism. Corporations are turning over all their secrets and technology while remaining mum on their human rights abuses.

Companies are left to fend for themselves so they cave.

Obeying the CCP results in reshaping global behavior and strengthening the beast.

NBC refused to air my Olympics ad with @EnesFreedom unless we censor U.S. corporate logos of the Genocide Games sponsors. We won’t let them silence us. Here’s the ad that NBC and the Chinese Communist Party doesn’t want you to see 👇 pic.twitter.com/0y35Z6KdZC — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) February 5, 2022

Some of the Companies Suspected of Using Forced Labor

The following companies are suspected of directly employing forced labor or sourcing from suppliers that are suspected of using forced labor:

Adidas

Badger Sportswear (has since committed to stop sourcing from the XUAR)

Calvin Klein

Campbell Soup Company

Coca-Cola Company

COFCO Tunhe Company

Costco

Esquel Group

Esprit

H&M

Hetian Taida

Huafu Fashion Company

Kraft Heinz Company

Litai Textiles

Nike, Inc.

Patagonia, Inc.

Tommy Hilfiger

Urumqi Shengshi Huaer Culture Technology Company

Yili Zhuo Wan Garment Manufacturing Company

Zhihui Haipai Internet of Things Technology Company

Using slave labor is slavery. It’s not indirect. It’s direct slavery.

