Iowa teacher rages against gov ‘sh*tshow’ ‘bullish*t’ not letting her teach CRT



















An Iowa teacher named Meghan Geha posted a series of TikTok videos, slamming the state’s recent ban on teaching critical race theory.

“My governor has put into place some ridiculous legislation that many governors across the country have put into place, such as I can’t teach anything divisive, I can’t teach critical race theory, and I can’t teach about racial equity,” Megan Geha, a special education teacher at Des Moines East High School, said in one of the videos.

In subsequent videos, Geha complained that she, as a teacher, can no longer be an activist like she could “in the past.”

“This is what’s bulls**t,” she declares in one video. “Today is the first time our country has recognized Juneteenth as a national holiday, and yet I’m getting ready to go back to school in the fall and my governor has put into place some ridiculous legislation that many governors have put into place such as I can’t teach anything divisive, I can’t teach Critical Race Theory, and I can’t teach about racial equity.”

“Teachers, in the past we’ve been activists. After this sh*tshow of last year, we really need to stand up and do what’s right for our kids right now, so this is a call to action, teachers. We’ve got to stand up and fight for our kids,” Geha fumes.

