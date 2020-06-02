Black woman blasts white liberals who try to give bricks to young black men

By
M. Dowling
-
0

This is a pleasure to watch. The white leftists get the bricks handed back to them by a very unhappy black woman. She saw them give a group of young black men a brick and told them off because it could get the kids killed.

Watch:

The NYPD said there is proof these riots are planned. (Is there any doubt? All of these riots have been, since Trayvon Martin and many others going back in history.) Watch Tim Pool go over the proof:

