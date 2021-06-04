BLM mob loots, rampages after US Marshals shoot ‘Boogie’ (videos)



















A large mob of Black Lives Matter (BLM) militants looted a number of stores, CVS, Target, T-Mobile, Walgreens, a sneaker shop, et al, late Thursday evening in response to a fatal police shooting in the city.

Winston “Boogie” Smith, 32, a hardened criminal and a black man, was reportedly wanted on a state warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

After law enforcement stopped Boogie — the criminal who was also a homicide suspect — “produced a handgun.,” according to the U.S. Marshals service. In other words, he pulled a gun on them.

Boogie should have been in jail but our criminal justice system has been debased.

BLM was there for Mr. Smith and showed their contempt for law and order with violence and looting.

Oh, another guy who would still be alive if our criminal justice system wasn’t completely effed up. Smith was sentenced to 48 month in prison in Oct. 2018 but his sentence was STAYED by Judge Jay Quam. HE SHOULD HAVE BEEN IN PRISON.#MNLEG #MNSEN do something!!!

. pic.twitter.com/mpSDLVHAxc — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) June 4, 2021

As usual, Twitter mobs show extraordinary sympathy for Boogie. “One user wrote: A parole violation ends in death. Smh.” The suggestion is the Marshals shouldn’t have killed him. The Twitter user conveniently leaves out the facts that he is a homicide suspect and drew a gun on the Marshals.

THAT MEANT BLM COULD RIOT

The criminals/Black Lives Matter used the shooting as an excuse to loot and vandalize.

Minneapolis: BLM milants turned violent last night, rioting and looting after a homicide suspect was shot and killed by police Thursday. Looters burglarized a T-Mobile store while others set things on fire. pic.twitter.com/2qYW1qgrLp — The Election Wizard (@Wizard_Predicts) June 4, 2021

Some arrests are being made while other protesters antagonize police. #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/PR12OIk0Xy — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) June 4, 2021

Reports of looting starting as #Minneapolis police move in and push rioters away from a fire with tear gaspic.twitter.com/IaUhL93RCo — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) June 4, 2021

The BLM protest in Minneapolis devolved into looting overnight. A large group smashed their way into the @TMobile store. Exceptional video by @RebsBrannon: pic.twitter.com/BCNCcrYCmO — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 4, 2021

Violent protesting and looting by BLM rioters broke out overnight in Minneapolis after the purported law enforcement-involved shooting of an armed criminal who happened to be black. Video by @RebsBrannon: pic.twitter.com/vglgpelmD5 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 4, 2021

CVS off Lake Street was broken into and looted. Currently someone has arrived to board up the shattered windows. Police were able to arrive on scene before looters did more damage.#MinneapolisAtNight pic.twitter.com/549g0hOSMi — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) June 4, 2021

Video of suspected looter escaping, police trying to stop him by smashing windows. #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/zEJSF5bJ3P https://t.co/2TPYZxcpGx — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) June 4, 2021

It is past 2AM and the streets are still crawling with people block after block on Lake Street. Police keeping moving in groups from business to business to prevent further looting. #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/QWKDaCXH6G — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) June 4, 2021

The moment Police aggressively moved in on protesters and dispersed tear gas into the intersection. #Minneapolis #Uptown #WinstonBoogieSmith pic.twitter.com/A2zfDxRnbh — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) June 4, 2021

