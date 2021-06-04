BLM mob loots, rampages after US Marshals shoot ‘Boogie’ (videos)

A large mob of Black Lives Matter (BLM) militants looted a number of stores, CVS, Target, T-Mobile, Walgreens, a sneaker shop, et al, late Thursday evening in response to a fatal police shooting in the city.

Winston “Boogie” Smith, 32, a hardened criminal and a black man, was reportedly wanted on a state warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

After law enforcement stopped Boogie — the criminal who was also a homicide suspect — “produced a handgun.,” according to the U.S. Marshals service. In other words, he pulled a gun on them.

Boogie should have been in jail but our criminal justice system has been debased.

BLM was there for Mr. Smith and showed their contempt for law and order with violence and looting.

As usual, Twitter mobs show extraordinary sympathy for Boogie. “One user wrote: A parole violation ends in death. Smh.” The suggestion is the Marshals shouldn’t have killed him. The Twitter user conveniently leaves out the facts that he is a homicide suspect and drew a gun on the Marshals.

THAT MEANT BLM COULD RIOT

The criminals/Black Lives Matter used the shooting as an excuse to loot and vandalize.


