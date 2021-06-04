Seattle police leave or are unavailable in unsustainable numbers



















Almost 275 police officers have left the Seattle Police Department since 2020. The staffing crisis has never been worse, with the lowest number of deployable staff since the 1980s, 770’s Jason Rantz reports.

This is what the Marxist administration wants. Once they destroy the police, it’s unclear what will take its place. Social workers and BLM, perhaps? It won’t be Americans defending themselves because the administration plans to take our guns.

This year, a total of 84 officers separated from the SPD, with 18 leaving in May, according to a police source. Separation includes resignations, retirements, and lateral moves to other agencies.

The latest data puts total separations at a minimum of 270 since 2020. If this pace holds up, the SPD will far exceed last year’s historic numbers. And we’re headed into the summer, where separations have historically spiked.

It’s not just separations. Officers are using their accrued time off.

There are over 100 officers unavailable for deployment, according to an internal document from late May 2021, shared with the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH.

HR Personnel Orders, as some officers call the document, show the officers unavailable for deployment. The list ranges from patrol officers and detectives, to lieutenants and sergeants.

Many of these officers are burning through the vacation and sick time they earned. They’re owed the time, and they’re taking it. But eventually, they leave the department.

It’s unclear how many of the 100+ unavailable officers are burning time before they leave. Sources with knowledge of who is on the list suspect it’s about 40-50%, but worry it’s more.

Last month, Interim Chief Adrian Diaz acknowledged only 1,088 officers are available for deployment. The benchmark for this department is 1,400.

With the new separations and unavailable officers, that number is closer to 1,000 in a city that is about to fully reopen without COVID restrictions. With more people on the street, there’s a higher likelihood of crime.

The mass exodus of Seattle officers can’t be overstated

The police in Seattle were defunded.

And the city council in Seattle is anti-police and somewhat mentally unhinged. This is what the majority of the people want in Seattle.

