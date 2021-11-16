Board President Was Demoted for Keeping Dossier of Anti-CRT Parents & Their Kids

















Jann-Michael Greenburg has been ousted as the Scottsdale Unified School Board president following controversy over a dossier of information he is accused of keeping on parents who were openly critical of the district.

He kept confidential information on parents who opposed the racist, anti-American Critical Race Theory.

The board voted 4-1 Monday evening to elect board member Patty Beckman to replace Greenburg as the president for the remainder of his term. Board members Zach Lindsay and Libby Hart-Wells called for Greenburg’s resignation, but Greenburg did not resign. Greenburg is still a member of the board, although stripped of the title of president.

The now-former Board President even kept photographs of their children. He claims he shares the computer and he didn’t do the collecting. Either way, he had possession of them and allegedly shared the information and he should resign. At least he’s not the President, but if he had any decency and self-respect, he would apologize and resign.

Parents are demanding the destruction of the Google Drive files filled with personal information, documents, and photos of about 47 people, including children.

It’s not over. Parents say other board members were involved and a fair investigation must take place.

Related















