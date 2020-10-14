You may not publish this article

Facebook communications officer Andy Stone is censoring the bombshell article in the NY Post the exposes Joe Biden, claiming he met with a corrupt Burisma Oligarch months before he threatened Ukraine into firing the prosecutor who was about to investigate Hunter Biden.

The Biden camp denies the meeting.

Stone said this is standard procedure. He reduced the distribution of the story and we took ours down from FB voluntarily.

He claims they don’t want to interfere in the election process.

This is part of our standard process to reduce the spread of misinformation. We temporarily reduce distribution pending fact-checker review. https://t.co/vf3CBvLmjj — Andy Stone (@andymstone) October 14, 2020

Josh Hawley — God bless Josh Hawley — wants answers as to why the story is censored beyond the normal platitudes. There is no evidence the story is false.

.@Facebook I want to know on what grounds you are actively censoring a news report about potentially illegal corruption by the Democrat candidate for president. If you have evidence this is “disinformation,” disclose it immediately. Expect a formal inquiry from my office — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 14, 2020

NEW LETTER: @HawleyMO demands answers from Facebook over censorship of #HunterBiden article in the New York Post pic.twitter.com/TRbUF0ix3U — Kelli Ford (@KelliAFord) October 14, 2020