Deputy Warden of J6 Prison is an Anti-Trump, White-Man Hater

















Kathleen Landerkin is the Deputy Warden of the J6 prison, which is part of the Department of Corrections in the District of Columbia. She is an anti-Trump, anti-Republican, anti-white men radical who is accused of human rights abuses.

In her role, Landerkin has power over the J6 defendants, who are mostly white men and Trump supporters.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene visited the prison and came back with stories of abuse, beatings, and mental torture of the J6 defendants.

Rep. Greene tweeted to Landerkin after her tweets became public. Landerkin has since deleted them, but, alas, the Internet is forever.

Good morning Deputy Warden @awkathyjo, How’s the DC Gulag this morning? You are responsible for human rights violations in the DC Jail and torture and abuse of pre-trial defendants. It’s clearly bc of your extreme political views. But you’re not alone, many are guilty too. pic.twitter.com/NVUlTGl6Wb — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 11, 2021

Twitter user, Alex Brusewitz, the CEO of XStrategies, conducted a Tweet search and came up with her extreme comments.

Mr. Landerkin has no business being in charge of a prison with these hateful views towards white men and Trump supporters given the conditions in the jail. They suggest her biases affect her handling of the prison.

Droves of anti-Trump & anti-republican tweets from the Deputy Warden of the DC Jail where all of the protesters from J6 are being held in AWFUL conditions.@awkathyjo is responsible for GRAVE human rights violations and she must be held accountable immediately. Watch & RT! pic.twitter.com/mTn3KSk569 — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) December 11, 2021

Awww…did the poor baby get her feelings hurt? 😥 I’m sure her 90 followers will miss her terribly 🎻 pic.twitter.com/K3SEeVvga6 — J C H (@CoastCountryCal) December 11, 2021

