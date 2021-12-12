Deputy Warden of J6 Prison is an Anti-Trump, White-Man Hater

M Dowling
Kathleen Landerkin is the Deputy Warden of the J6 prison, which is part of the Department of Corrections in the District of Columbia. She is an anti-Trump, anti-Republican, anti-white men radical who is accused of human rights abuses.

In her role, Landerkin has power over the J6 defendants, who are mostly white men and Trump supporters.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene visited the prison and came back with stories of abuse, beatings, and mental torture of the J6 defendants.

Rep. Greene tweeted to Landerkin after her tweets became public. Landerkin has since deleted them, but, alas, the Internet is forever.

Twitter user, Alex Brusewitz, the CEO of XStrategies, conducted a Tweet search and came up with her extreme comments.

Mr. Landerkin has no business being in charge of a prison with these hateful views towards white men and Trump supporters given the conditions in the jail. They suggest her biases affect her handling of the prison.


