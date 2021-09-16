Breaking…New serious study suggests vaccinated are spreading COV more rapidly

Biden is segregating people according to vaccinations before all the data is in and it might be a terrible mistake. A new study suggests that the vaccinated are spreading COVID more rapidly.
Biden is instituting segregation, separating the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. Many African Americans don’t agree with mandatory vaccination. In the video below, a white man kicked a black family out of a restaurant for not showing their vaccine papers. There is something very wrong with this.
White man kicks black family out of New York restaurant for not having vaccine papers. Patrons cheer. This is where we are: pic.twitter.com/WvMoVPIK7g
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 16, 2021
Governor Ron DeSantis just said today at a Broward monoclonal antibody treatment site, 52% of COVID patients getting treated have been vaccinated. For 65+ that % vaccinated is much higher.
There is a study out now that suggests that one reason why we have seen such a rise of late in COV is that people who are vaccinated are spreading COV more frequently than people who are unvaccinated.
According to this study, as we have rapidly increased the number of people that we have vaccinated, simultaneously the number of people testing positive for COVID has skyrocketed.
We must start doing more with therapeutics.
Depopulation is the agenda and they want it to spread.
The really sinister Black Death 2.0 variant will be released if need be.
Have you seen the video of the young girl asking Alexa about Armageddon and it responds with COV will cause the zombie apocalypse at the end of 2021.
It is already here, plan accordingly.
Well golly gee wiz………..NIH Now Includes Vitamin C, Vitamin D and Zinc as Recommended in the Prevention or Treatment of COVID !!!!!
Now if only these mentally deficient morons would start adding HCQ and Ivermectin we’d have a fighting chance to beat this thing. Unfortunately, our corrupt, self-serveing, little Democrat Fascists are hoping to keep it going long enough to justify their vote-by-mail cheating scheme until the midterms. Otherwise, they’re toast, and they KNOW IT!
Who is the head of the NIH? That was a rhetorical question. dr. fauxi’s wife heads it, of course!
Video in link: Lawyers sue CDC, WHO, World Leaders, Davos Group for Crimes Against Humanity.
https://newsrescue.com/vaccine-researcher-admits-big-mistake-spike-protein-in-cv-jabs-dangerous-toxin/
Here’s another link you may be interested in..
http://humanrightstribunal.international/?wpfb_dl=846. The Gates Foundation along with Fauci, the WHO and others have been found guilty of genocide by the HRTI.
“you okay with this…”. Appears they all were “compliant”. What about “masks”. None were wearing one, especially the owner.
Essentially a different topic but the video proves how indoctrination by those in authority can manipulate the public. Politicians have used tactics to accomplish the same result, and the video shows those tactics have accomplished the goal.
Vaccines that are too specific tend to be Leaky. They don’t kill even slight variations of a virus. Leaky vaccines create variants. Yes, the Covid Vaccinated probably are the problem!
Black family tossed from a restaurant because they couldn’t show “their papers”. De Blasio’s NYC goes all 1950’s Alabama. Talk about Jim Crow 2.0. It’s alive and well in the ultra liberal “Big Apple”. Of course it is.
What we may have ahead of us is a chance at starting over with those of us left who are unvaccinated, after all the vaccinated die off or become too neurologically impaired to function (although neurological impairments unfortunately haven’t stopped Biden, Pelosi, Feinstein or Waters). Those of us smart enough or awake enough to see through the clearly false smoke screen of this “plandemic” may get to be in charge in a year or two by default and then fix this thing to get back to the small Republican form of government envisioned in the Constitution–a form of government that has lifted so many up to economic and personal freedom (yes with some fits and starts, but still the best form of government yet devised). I suspect, however, that the demented elitists behind all this kabuki theater actually haven’t taken the vaccine. Hope I’m wrong.
You’re not.
Chee. Are there any studies that suggest vaccines are, like, maybe okay?
Contrary to the author, the data is in, we need no more, the jabs do not work and are dangerous.
No. “Virus Mania”, Jan 2021. This is hard data.
Even the CDC has admitted that the “jab” has created severe heart complications in some people.
Schnell, schnell, everyone into the ‘showers’.
Ze Vil sit and vatch zis movie AND ZE VIL ENJOY IT!
Hello hello hello
To quote a friend of mine, ” The protected need to be protected from the unprotected by forcing the unprotected to use the protection that didn’t protect the protected.” Ahh, got it
It’s Catch 22!