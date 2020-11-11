Brit Hume responds to Whoopi’s “All of you, suck it up,” “be respectful”

Whoopi Goldberg wants the opposition to “suck it up,” meaning accepting Biden as president. Many are calling her comments HYPOCRITICAL. According to the actress and host of The View, Trump voters must acknowledge Biden won. She added, “How dare you question it?”

Whoopi argued that Hillary did not challenge the 2016 election. Indeed, Hillary didn’t challenge the election in court, possibly because he won in a landslide. Still, she spent four years explaining how illegitimate she thought Trump’s presidency was and why it should have been her election to win.

“Now I just — I want to bring something up right now,” Goldberg began. “I want to say to all those people who don’t believe that Americans actually got out and voted, let me say this to you. When you-know-who was elected four years ago, you know, Hillary Clinton didn’t say, ‘Hey. Wait a minute. This doesn’t feel right, stop the count.’ She didn’t say, ‘This isn’t right.’ I’m not going for — she didn’t say any of that.”

“So all of you, suck it up. Suck it up like we sucked it up,” Goldberg continued, saying that if there were legitimate legal concerns, those should certainly be pursued. “If you are not sure that you are comfortable with Joe Biden, do what we did. Find things and then take it to the law, and if the law says it’s something to look at, look at it, but from now on, suck it up.”

True, Trump supporters could call Biden “illegitimate” and start a “resist” movement.

Watch her say “be respectful”:

“All of you, suck it up — suck it up like we sucked it up.”@WhoopiGoldberg to those who won’t acknowledge that Biden won: “You’re bringing into question all these Americans who voted legally, came out and stood and voted. How dare you question it?” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/LxcHhqbLXW — The View (@TheView) November 9, 2020

Brit Hume blasted Whoopi Goldberg for telling Trump supporters to ‘suck it up’ about election results: ‘I’ll be darned if’ the left ‘sucked it up’ in 2016.

Watch: @brithume blasts Whoopi Goldberg for telling Trump supporters to ‘suck it up’ about election results: ‘I’ll be darned if’ the left ‘sucked it up’ in 2016. pic.twitter.com/rBdK5p5ovj — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) November 11, 2020