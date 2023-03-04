Britain Considered Killing All the Cats During the Pandemic

The UK considered killing all the cats in Britain during the pandemic. They followed the CCP’s rules and considered some of the same brutality. The CCP masked up; we masked up. They locked down; we locked down. The CCP forced people to stay home; we did something similar.
Chinese Communists began killing peoples’ pets, and the UK almost did the same.
Former Health Minister Lord Bethell discusses the early response to COVID, including possibly killing all the cats.
“There was an idea at one moment that we may have to ask the public to exterminate all the cats in Britain.”
Former Health Minister Lord Bethell discusses the early government response to the Covid pandemic. pic.twitter.com/YWyp32zPML
Local health workers in some Chinese cities were breaking into people’s homes and killing their pets while the owners were in quarantine.
In one case, a dog owner named Ms. Fu witnessed through her home security camera people in hazmat suits entering her home and beating her pet corgi to death with iron rods.
She was away in a quarantine facility, and tested negative for the coronavirus.
“The dog ran into another room and out of sight, but its whimpers were audible. After a few minutes, the workers took out yellow plastic bags and said they were taking the dog away,” Fu wrote in a long social media post. Her security camera video has gone viral on China’s social media site Weibo, attracting millions of views from internet users who are largely furious with the way cats and dogs have been disposed of out of fears the animals could transmit the novel coronavirus to humans.
CCP government orders all the people in Beijing must not keep any dog which over 35cm, and must settle those dogs within their discretion! People rush to the hospital and kill their pet dogs, they afraid their dogs will being beat by the police till die😢 #animals #animallovers pic.twitter.com/WuSzyeLHnV
This kind of stupidity takes place when the people in charge become scared because they don’t have the facts or worse, lack the ability to comprehend the Facts. People who crave power are stupid. Stupid people, and yes most people in Government are stupid, are easily manipulated. Unfortunately, we don’t have a reliable test for stupid and you can’t fix stupid!
This is why Government should have as little power as possible and only function in the areas that simply can’t be accomplished outside of Government. Government is like a Pit Bull Attack Dog and must be kept on a very short leash!
Covid was a Hoax, but it worked to scare people into giving up Freedom for an illusion of safety and security. The majority of people are easily manipulated which is why a true Democracy is so dangerous!
You want to describe inhumane behavior? Look no further than killing innocent pets for no good reason!
This is not the behavior of emotionally healthy human beings but is indicative of soulless demonic minions of Satan.