Schumer Says He Has the Right to Tell Murdoch and Fox What to Do

CNN, a network that reports fake news regularly is backing the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against Fox News for over one billion dollars. Fox had guests on who believed they Dominion has serious flaws. For one, it is hackable.

This is an important First Amendment case for the press. But the press, outside of Fox, OANN, and Newsmax seem happy to say what the government wants them to say. The proof of that is in the Twitter Files.

Even every social media site is suppressed by the government and allied actors.

The commentator asked Chuck Schumer if it is the role of government officials to demand media organizations say things or tell them what to put on their airwaves.

If News Outlets Disagree with Schumer, He Has the Right to Tell Them What to Do

“Well, it’s hardly the first time people say channel four should have done this; the New York Times should have done that. That’s not unusual. But what has happened here is John, is very unusual. That is not simply telling them what to do. This is telling them, showing that they have hurt our democracy probably no other way that no other actor, maybe with the exception of Donald Trump who used them, um, um has done. And when it’s that vital, I think we not only have a right to tell Rupert Murdoch and Fox what to do, an obligation.

“I hope people from one end of the country to the other, will call up Fox and say, do what Hakeem Jeffries and I ask for. And stop the lies. To say they were wrong. And report the news. They have a different way of reporting the news than someone else, fine, but lying is not part of that different way.”

He should follow his own advice. He’s an old, corrupt hack. Last November, he told his followers that they needed mass amnesty for all illegal aliens, or there was no future for America. That certainly is hurting our ‘democracy’.

In 2018, Schumer pushed for a law defining what a journalist is, and that would eliminate blogs and conservative reporters.

CNN and MSNBC have been lying about Trump and the Republicans for years. Where was Chuck Schumer when Hillary Clinton and the DNC were involved in paying to promote the Russia collusion lie that so divided our country and interfered in the 2016 election? They still tell the lie, and some people still don’t know it was a lie.

The New York Times had to ask Schumer for permission to publish an op-ed by Sen. Scott. Is this a free press?

Despite the 1st Amendment, @SenSchumer tells CNN: “We not only have a right to tell Rupert Murdoch and @FoxNews to do, but an obligation” pic.twitter.com/KbTFZeh7BT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 2, 2023

Schumer also threatened Fox hosts. They either say they lied or warns he will “consider new steps.”

Continuing the broadside attack against his own oath of office, @SenSchumer took to MSNBC last night & told a receptive @chrislhayes that FNC hosts @IngrahamAngle & @TuckerCarlson must “admit” they told “lies” about the 2020 election. Otherwise, he warns, he’ll consider new steps pic.twitter.com/sCfkfTGP22 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 3, 2023

