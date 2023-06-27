Bud Light’s Staggering Drop in Sales at Nearly 30%

Under the Anheuser-Busch umbrella, Bud Light has been tanking in sales since their horrendously bad decision to partner with Dylan Mulvaney. It hasn’t bottomed out.

They doubled down on the Mulvaney approach and had their VP of marketing go on air dissing “frat boys.” They gave a quasi-apology and published an Internet Clydesdale ad, ending in AB alienating gay people.

In the week ending June 17, sales of the Anheuser-Busch brand fell by a shocking 28.5% versus a year ago. This is according to the most recent sales figures issued by Bump Williams Consulting and NielsenIQ.

That eclipses last week’s 26.8% decline. The week before that, it fell 24.4%.

Bud Light’s sister brands under the Anheuser-Busch umbrella also experienced lagging sales in the week.

Sales of Budweiser dropped 12.3%, while another Anheuser-Busch brand, Michelob Ultra, fell by 4%.

It’s a message from people sick of this insanity. It shouldn’t be partisan.

It’s been good for business at Yuengling, Coors, and Miller Lite. Rival Yuengling Lager has shot up 25.1%. Coors Light soared to 21.8%, and Miller Lite is up 16%.

Additionally, the stock price of Anheuser-Busch has slipped 15.33% since the Mulvaney campaign. At the end of March, around the time of the NCAA college basketball tournament, the beer corporation’s stock was at $66.73. As of Monday afternoon, it’s down to $56.50. In total, Anheuser-Busch’s stock has seen a 15% decline.

According to the Daily Caller, Group VP for Marketing Daniel Blake and Bud Light Marketing VP Alissa Heinerscheid are “gone, gone” after initially being placed on leave, per an anonymous source.

“To my understanding, if we publicly announced the word ‘fire,’ it opens up the potential for them to sue us. That’s why we said leave of absence,” said the source in a text message to the Caller. “The wholesalers would have had an absolute HAY DAY with leadership if they didn’t remove her.”

“To be fair- Daniel Blake was actually awesome. I think he was just caught in the crossfire. But also, he did hire her… so that’s a fault,” the source continued.

“Wholesalers were told they are both gone for good by leadership during in-person conversations. They already shifted all their direct reports to new people and the head of marketing,” they said.

Maybe Justin Trudeau could do a commercial for Bud Light.

