Buffalo Celebrates Its First Marxist Black Veteran’s Day

Due to a proclamation signed by Mayor Byron Brown, November 7 has been declared Black Veterans Day.

The day marks November 7, 1775, when the English offered to free slaves who joined the British army during the American Revolution.

Notice the flag. It’s a desecration of our US flag in the colors of the Marxist Pan African movement. It’s another divisive day for our nation.

We should be one united country. We won’t survive as thousands of separate entities. We’re sinking into tribalism.

Watch:



