Pre-new normal, when Dr. Fauci sounded like Joe Rogan

















When Dr. Anthony Fauci sounded normal, he laughed at the ‘paranoid aspects’ of contagions, such as masks and staying home. Since then, he has become a total partisan hack pitching conspiracies for the masses.

Check out the statistics for COVID here and don’t be so afraid. The hype doesn’t match the reality or the need for stringent rules and enforcement procedures.

Watch:

Fauci from 2 years ago sounding like @joerogan today pic.twitter.com/VB6PZZlsQy — Samuel Bravo (@bravojourno) September 13, 2021

NEW NORMAL

It was about a year ago when Democrats demanded we never return to normal. Who can forget Squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s dictum? She said we must resist all calls to “return to normal.” Pressley also claimed the president committed war crimes.

“So far as I’m concerned what’s happening with this administration – it’s akin to war crimes. Criminal negligence, science denials, the sluggish response… And so we find ourselves in the position of playing catch-up in the midst of a pandemic, which is the last place you want to be in the midst of any public health crisis, certainly not a pandemic, is working from behind. And we just have to reject any calls for a return to normal,” she railed irrationally.

Dr. Fauci said the US would never return to normal. The CDC was all-in on the new normal since the beginning.

Rush Limbaugh believed it was to take out Donald Trump and to destroy the capitalist economy.

The New Normal Predictions July 2020:

