CAIR denounces Iowa gov for banning CRT, an anti-white, anti-American theory



















CAIR condemned Iowa's governor for banning critical race theory (CRT), an anti-white, anti-American ideology. The radical Islamic organization claims CRT is anti-racist teaching. That's the banner this racist ideology comes under — anti-racism.

The CAIR news release read:

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today renewed its condemnation of another effort at the state level to ban anti-racism teaching in schools after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that bans “divisive topics” from being taught in schools and government entities.

The new law is part of a nationwide effort, promoted by ex-president Trump, to ban the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) concepts. CAIR condemned the legislation when it was introduced earlier this year.

According to the [far-left] American Bar Association, “CRT recognizes that racism is not a bygone relic of the past. Instead, it acknowledges that the legacy of slavery, segregation, and the imposition of second-class citizenship on Black Americans and other people of color continue to permeate the social fabric of this nation.”

“This was wrong when it was introduced and it is wrong now to ban important discussion of the systemic anti-Black racism and white supremacy that continues to harm our nation,” said CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw.

He noted that CAIR has condemned similar efforts to ban anti-racism teaching in Wisconsin, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Idaho, Utah, Missouri, and New Hampshire.

What does CAIR have to do with the American black experience? Are they trying to steal their culture and experiences?

It’s a loss for CAIR and a big win for the USA. What does that say about CAIR?

WINNING: Iowa Governor @KimReynoldsIA has signed legislation banning critical race theory indoctrination in state agencies and public schools. Iowa taxpayers will no longer subsidize this toxic ideology and Iowa children will be protected from state-sanctioned racism. pic.twitter.com/lS97CoVrZI — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 8, 2021

