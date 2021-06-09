Uh oh, Investigators are scrutinizing Cuomo’s book for a possible cover-up



















New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is under investigation for his role in covering up COVID-19 related nursing home deaths in March 2020.

He ordered COV patients to nursing homes instead of hospitals.

He then wrote a self-aggrandizing book covering up his sins. The book, titled, “American Crisis: Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” is now under scrutiny as investigators look for further evidence.

“The U.S. Department of Justice has subpoenaed material connected to a memoir written by the Democratic governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, as part of an investigation into a possible cover-up of COVID deaths in the state’s nursing homes,” the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.

“Prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York are said to have requested communications associated with Cuomo’s book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” the report noted.

“The DOJ is said to be after a host of materials that would have been used during the pitching process to publishers – including various contracts and documents,” the report added.

‘If reflections memorialized in records and notes are inconsistent with what he was saying publicly or with disclosures to health or government officials, that is potentially problematic,’ former federal prosecutor Michael Weinstein told the Wall Street Journal, which broke the report.

“In the 2020 fiscal year, Cuomo reported $3,120,000 in income from his book deal,” the AP reported. “That means his federal AGI would have been $473,343 without the book. He is slated to receive another $2 million from the deal over the next two tax years—presumably fiscal years 2021 and 2022.”

“Cuomo says he incurred $117,960 in expenses from ‘American Crisis,’ and that he paid a cool $1,464,532 in taxes on that income,” the report added. “That’s a total net income in 2020 of $1,537,508 from the book deal. Of that, Cuomo says $500,000 was given to the United Way for COVID response. And Cuomo says that the remainder—$1,037,508—was put into a trust for his daughters.”

Janice Dean thinks the book could be his downfall.

