Fauci says attacking him is attacking science and truth



















In a last-ditch effort to protect himself from the COV revelations exposing him as a fraud, Dr. Anthony Fauci told Chuck Todd that "Attacks on me are attacks on science" and "truth."

He’s a megalomaniac still trying to silence people.

Fauci always falls back on how science changes as new information is discovered but he was wrong on almost everything most of the time. He also engaged in what appears to be a cover-up.

He might have even sabotaged the Hydroxychloroquine trials.

Watch:

FAUCI: “If you are trying to get at me as a public health official and a scientist, you’re really attacking not only Dr. Anthony Fauci, you are attacking science.” pic.twitter.com/MwZSv2nxbL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2021

