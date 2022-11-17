California County Sheriff Cancels Day Patrols Over “Catastrophic Staffing Shortage”

If you live in Tehama County, California, and want to commit crimes, you have it made if you do it during the day. They have a “catastrophic” shortage of deputies.

Due to a “catastrophic staffing shortage,” over 65,000 people living in the county will not be protected. The sheriff had to stop daytime patrols.

Tehama has the highest violent crime rates in the United States. The county is 120 miles north of the state capital of Sacramento. Employees keep leaving.

The county’s most populated city of Red Bluff, has a violent crime rate higher than around 97 percent of the country.

The sheriff’s office released a statement where Sheriff Dave Hencratt admitted this was to “manage a catastrophic staffing shortage throughout the agency.” They don’t have enough staff to patrol around the clock.

Instead, the sheriff’s office will patrol the county that lies north of Sacramento near the Oregon border during the night hours, and the California Highway Patrol will respond to emergencies during the day.

A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office blamed county administrators and the board of supervisors.

“Most recently, staffing shortages in the custody division have forced the sheriff’s office to reassign deputies from the operations division to fill vacancies within the courts and jail facility,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement. “This unfortunate but necessary restructuring has left the operations division with insufficient staff to sustain 24-hour patrol services.”

Response times will be affected.

There are simply too many Democrats in Tehama County and too many criminals running amok. However, they finally gave deputies raises.

