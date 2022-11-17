There Is No Widespread Voter Fraud Except by Rasheen Crews?

Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Wednesday announced the arrest of Rasheen Crews, a Philadelphia-based Democratic consultant, for charges related to widespread forging signatures on nomination petitions. The purpose was to get his clients on the ballot for the 2019 Democratic primary races in Philadelphia.

Shapiro waited until after the election. That undoubtedly kept the oversight of the midterms from going to red alert. Mr. Crews is a Democrat cheating in Democrat primary races. Are we to believe there is no other widespread voter fraud?

THE STORY

“In advance of the 2023 municipal elections, this arrest is an important reminder that interfering with the integrity of our elections is a serious crime,” said AG Shapiro. “By soliciting and organizing the wide-scale forgery of signatures, the defendant undermined the democratic process and Philadelphians’ right to a free and fair election.”

“An investigation by the Office of Attorney General found that in 2019, multiple candidates hired Crews to help them obtain the requisite amount of signatures needed for their nomination petitions for the Democratic primary races. Crews recruited individuals to help with the petition work, bringing them to a hotel room and asking them to write names, addresses, and forged signatures on multiple petitions,” Shapiro’s office announced. “Crews then had these petitions notarized and filed with the Pennsylvania Department of State on behalf of his clients.”

Th AG said over one thousand signatures were fraudulent.

QUESTIONS

Are there other widespread ballot fraud operations? This took place in 2019. It took three years? What else is out there? We were told there is no widespread voter fraud. Is anyone looking? In most cases, the roosters are in charge of that hen houses.

Related