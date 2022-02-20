This Is Why Canadian Protesters Are Being Released

Ottawa Police are arresting people and then letting them go after several hours of intimidation. However, they are hardly off the hook. The Police don’t have the facilities to imprison all these people and the publicity would hurt them. When the dust clears, and the news cycle has moved on they will sanction them, take their livelihoods, savings, homes, trucks, credit, insurance, and their freedom.
They will follow up.
This is The Great Reset.
If you are involved in this protest, we will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and criminal charges. #ottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/Ic6Q9byfvY
— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 20, 2022
THE ARRESTEES ARE DROPPED OFF AFTER INTIMIDATION
The Trudeauites pointed to ‘designated persons’ protesting as targets of financial and criminal charges for merely being involved in the protest directly or indirectly. If you are connected to the wrongthink protests, you will be hunted down. The Chief already said that is what they plan to do.
Ottawa Canada,fascist Interim Police Chief Steve Bell threatens the peaceful trucker protesters with sanctions and criminal charges that will go on for months pic.twitter.com/HG32n4EPlJ
— Prole53 (@Prole53) February 19, 2022
Look at what this ‘journalist’ James Mennie is saying publicly:
Laughing, he said anyone who has” problems with the bank or the revenue department, you’d wish you had beaten up Don Corleone than you’d taken on the CRA.”
He also said the Trudeau-Freeland performance was “marvelous political theater yesterday.” He thinks “Chrystia Freeland will be the next Prime Minister of Canada, come Hell or high water.”
“That being said…,” he continued, “We still have to get boots on the ground. The departure of Chief Sloly, I have a sneaking suspicion we’ll see those boots deployed sooner rather than later. But in the end, we will need boots on the ground.”
[…]
Snidely, he said, “But, bottom line, to paraphrase a saying about warfare, it’s gonna be somebody with a riot shield, and a baton, and a gun on their hip that’s gonna have to settle this.”
They even passed a rule that everyone is exempt except for white people.
The government doesn’t need to do much because businesses, in Mussolini-style, will now do their dirty work for them.
They really have no grounds to arrest anyone. They should worry about the violent leftists who are running around with axes in B.C. or planning their next church-burning spree.
The #MSM will tell you the police ‘arrested’ 70 protesters. Fact is, they were all released.
They are doing nothing illegal so it’s all bluster unless the protesters act aggressively. #OttawaOccupation #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/epRnUass6R
— Tim (@Krommsan) February 19, 2022
🇨🇦 This backs up another video when Chris sky said that all the arrests are BS. They arrest you then they drive you 20 minutes out of Ottawa and you can go back to the protest. There are no charges all fake smoke and mirrors. Listen to this guy. pic.twitter.com/E8N8rfDA9b
— Buddy Boy (@BuddyBoy3691112) February 19, 2022
This man was beaten and then dumped. He was beaten because he was saying, ‘hold the line’.
This is what they did in East Germany:
Steve Bell, Ottawa Police Chief says there's no end date to the heavy law enforcement presence in the downtown core. Over 100 checkpoints.
They'll stay there: "for as long as it takes."https://t.co/cTm6cKHpsA pic.twitter.com/CwJzi03jNf
— Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) February 20, 2022
“Chrystia Freeland will be the next Prime Minister of Canada, come Hell or high water.”
yes trough rigged elections as happened in the USA in 2020
that is why they are totally sure she will win, they control the counting of votes.
Think about where Totalitarian Government is headed. They want to be the Thought Police. They now can monitor ever money transaction, Credit Cards, and will go after you financially if they Think you are not Thinking the way you should. In Canada, we see a Government that thinks the Canadian People are their pets to be properly trained to do the tricks the State feels is appropriate. Much of the America Government now believes this is the function of Government. The Canadian Government knows they can’t jail 1/3 of the population, but they can put financial pressure on them for the rest of their lives completely outside the Criminal Justice system. Look at the Powers of the IRS in America, which functions completely outside the Justice System and Constitutional protections. When the IRS declares you are guilty in their “special” court, they can go after you and it’s you who have to prove your innocence. This is what is about to happen in Canada. If people don’t tow the line in Canada they will see their life saving disappear and then the Government will take away your property via property taxes.
Property taxes is something else The People should never pay. It goes completely against the idea of property ownership. Property taxes are just saying the Government owns all land and the people can lease their property from the Government. Individual Property taxes should be outlawed by a Constitutional Amendment and replaced with things like a sales tax. During the 1930s Great Depression the Rich got control of a lot of Land at bargain basement prices via tax sales which is why many States now have Homestead exemptions so the Government can’t take your house.
Looks to me like the Freedom Fighters must now form their own political party and take the fight to the people. Neither the liberals or the conservatives will stand up for freedom, so its time to get rid of the entire lot of them and replace them with freedom fighters.
Assimilation IS in progress…The Covid Psych Ops has done well for them….but it is wearing thin…how’s about a little fun with Putin which the Ukranians have already started by virtually expelling their “Russian” population in the Donbas…