This Is Why Canadian Protesters Are Being Released

Ottawa Police are arresting people and then letting them go after several hours of intimidation. However, they are hardly off the hook. The Police don’t have the facilities to imprison all these people and the publicity would hurt them. When the dust clears, and the news cycle has moved on they will sanction them, take their livelihoods, savings, homes, trucks, credit, insurance, and their freedom.

They will follow up.

This is The Great Reset.

If you are involved in this protest, we will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and criminal charges. #ottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/Ic6Q9byfvY — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 20, 2022

THE ARRESTEES ARE DROPPED OFF AFTER INTIMIDATION

The Trudeauites pointed to ‘designated persons’ protesting as targets of financial and criminal charges for merely being involved in the protest directly or indirectly. If you are connected to the wrongthink protests, you will be hunted down. The Chief already said that is what they plan to do.

Ottawa Canada,fascist Interim Police Chief Steve Bell threatens the peaceful trucker protesters with sanctions and criminal charges that will go on for months pic.twitter.com/HG32n4EPlJ — Prole53 (@Prole53) February 19, 2022

Look at what this ‘journalist’ James Mennie is saying publicly:

Laughing, he said anyone who has” problems with the bank or the revenue department, you’d wish you had beaten up Don Corleone than you’d taken on the CRA.”

He also said the Trudeau-Freeland performance was “marvelous political theater yesterday.” He thinks “Chrystia Freeland will be the next Prime Minister of Canada, come Hell or high water.”

“That being said…,” he continued, “We still have to get boots on the ground. The departure of Chief Sloly, I have a sneaking suspicion we’ll see those boots deployed sooner rather than later. But in the end, we will need boots on the ground.”

[…]

Snidely, he said, “But, bottom line, to paraphrase a saying about warfare, it’s gonna be somebody with a riot shield, and a baton, and a gun on their hip that’s gonna have to settle this.”

They even passed a rule that everyone is exempt except for white people.

The government doesn’t need to do much because businesses, in Mussolini-style, will now do their dirty work for them.

They really have no grounds to arrest anyone. They should worry about the violent leftists who are running around with axes in B.C. or planning their next church-burning spree.

The #MSM will tell you the police ‘arrested’ 70 protesters. Fact is, they were all released. They are doing nothing illegal so it’s all bluster unless the protesters act aggressively. #OttawaOccupation #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/epRnUass6R — Tim (@Krommsan) February 19, 2022

🇨🇦 This backs up another video when Chris sky said that all the arrests are BS. They arrest you then they drive you 20 minutes out of Ottawa and you can go back to the protest. There are no charges all fake smoke and mirrors. Listen to this guy. pic.twitter.com/E8N8rfDA9b — Buddy Boy (@BuddyBoy3691112) February 19, 2022

This man was beaten and then dumped. He was beaten because he was saying, ‘hold the line’.

This is what they did in East Germany:

Steve Bell, Ottawa Police Chief says there's no end date to the heavy law enforcement presence in the downtown core. Over 100 checkpoints. They'll stay there: "for as long as it takes."https://t.co/cTm6cKHpsA pic.twitter.com/CwJzi03jNf — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) February 20, 2022

