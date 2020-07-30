Cancel culture comes for respected columnist

John Kass, writing for the Chicago Tribune, said is a victim of the cancel culture and would like to know what happened to the America where people could speak their mind.

He is under fire for a July 22 column titled “Something grows in the big cities run by Democrats: An overwhelming sense of lawlessness.”

He is being accused of bigotry and conspiracy theories. The Tribune Union Guild, his colleagues, wrote: It was Kass’s “odious, anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that billionaire George Soros is a puppet master controlling America’s big cities.” Kass, the Guild wrote in a letter to all staff, “does not deserve a mainstream voice, especially at a time when hate crimes are rising.”

The opinion piece explored the connections between soft-on-crime prosecutors and increases in violence along with the political donations of left-wing billionaire George Soros, who in several states has funded liberal candidates for the prosecutor, including Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

That’s definitely NOT a conspiracy theory.

He’s not wrong but you can’t speak against George Soros, the social engineer who Bill O’Reilly calls a communist.

Mr. Kass presented facts, not conspiracy theories. When he noted Soros’s role, he didn’t mention his nationality or religion, but he’s being defamed as an anti-Semite.

Some of the facts:

As recently as February, the Sun-Times pointed out roughly $2 million in Soros money flowing to Foxx in her primary election effort against more law-and-order candidates.

In August 2016, Politico outlined Soros’ money supporting local DA races and included the view from opponents and skeptics that if successful, these candidates would make communities “less safe.”

From the Wall Street Journal in November 2016: “Mr. Soros, a major backer of liberal causes, has contributed at least $3.8 million to political action committees supporting candidates for district attorney in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, New Mexico, Texas, and Wisconsin, according to campaign filings.”

The Huffington Post in May 2018 wrote about contributions from Soros and Super PACs to local prosecutor candidates who were less law-and-order than their opponents.

Soros strikes again.

Mr. Kass is a respected political reporter and columnist with 35 years experience, and in one fell swoop, the left, the Soros left, hopes to destroy him.

If you haven’t watched this old Soros interview, you might want to: