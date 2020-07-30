CBS local news finds a problem with mail-in voting

A local CBS News affiliate did a vote-by-mail experiment to find out what might happen when people vote by mail in November. President Trump retweeted it to point to one error on the USPS side of things that they uncovered.

First, when the reporter went to pick up the 100 ballots that he mailed to a specific post office box, a number couldn’t be found. He had to get a manager to search for them. Eventually, all but 3% were found. That was after an intense search.

Not to mention he got other people’s mail sorted into his votes.

It’s only one failure. Democrats know about the many problems with mail-in voting but won’t admit it since mail-in voting will help them.

Watch:

IT’S MANY FAILINGS

Obviously, mail-in voting eliminates voter ID. We should also note that there are 3.5 million more registered voters in the USA than adults. Their votes could easily be forged.

“Vote-by-mail has led to widespread cases of voter fraud in states where it is more frequent. A prime example is California, where in 2018, Democrats flipped seven House seats held by Republicans; several of these seats had the Republicans in the lead on election night, but suddenly flipped to the Democrats weeks after the election due to “late” ballots being discovered,” American Greatness reports.

“Democrats have also tried to claim that in-person voting is dangerous due to the current environment; however, Wisconsin’s recent presidential primary was required to be mostly in-person voting, and the process rolled out smoothly, without any spike in cases as a result,” according to American Greatness.

Bill Barr Weighed In

Attorney General Bill Barr discussed the fraud of mail-in ballots with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News. Problems with mail-in ballots include the fact that they can be taken out of mailboxes, they eliminate private voting, a foreign country could print up millions of ballots, and so on. If anything, we should tighten up laws, he said, not compromise the integrity of the election.

He didn’t mention this example, but in Michigan, everyone is getting mail-in ballots and anyone could change the address.

Watch:

Mail in fraud- other Countries making fake ballots #TheMoreYouKnow pic.twitter.com/Z27bUavqCf — Karli 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) June 21, 2020

Jimmy Carter and His Secretary of State Warned Against It

As John Lott wrote at the Wall Street Journal, “Mail-in voting is a throwback to the dark old days of vote-buying and fraud. Because of this, many countries don’t allow absentee ballots for citizens living in their country, including Norway and Mexico. Americans deserve a more trustworthy system.”

“Absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud.” That quote isn’t from President Trump. It’s the conclusion of the bipartisan 2005 report of the Commission on Federal Election Reform, chaired by former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker III.

The NY Times once exposed it as fraud-filled. They called it a “risky experiment”, “chaos” and said there is massive potential for “signature fraud.”

As Democrat Rep. Wasserman-Schultz has said:

FLASHBACK: Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz worried about “chaos” with mail-in ballots, signature fraud. Visit https://t.co/LgzimR6UWg to learn more.pic.twitter.com/5QlBAsGe62 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 8, 2020

Hypocrite Nadler knew it:

This same Nadler? The one against Mail-In Voting? Such hypocrites! https://t.co/uORWARWWFw — S (@awakenedlass) July 28, 2020