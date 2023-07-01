This week, Bill Melugin posted a video of Biden’s Border Patrol cutting through razor wire on the Texas border. It was put there by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to keep illegals out. CBP has responded. You might not like their answer.

Border Patrol officers were letting the illegals in so they could process them and set them free, Melugin said.

According to Melugin, “TxDPS tells me this is the first time they know of this happening and that it’s being looked into for potential destruction of TX property. The federal government’s position is that once migrants are on U.S. soil, under U.S. law, they need to be processed and cannot be repelled or turned away. Texas is taking a much different approach and has been physically blocking migrants under orders from Governor @GregAbbott_TX.

“TxDPS tells me the location this video was shot at is private property and that they have permission from the owner to lay down razor wire and arrest migrants for criminal trespassing. This Border Patrol agent is likely just doing what he’s been told – but this will likely lead to more friction between TX & the Feds, who have drastically different approaches at the border,” Melugin said.

CBP OFFICIAL RESPONDS

A CBP official tells me a Border Patrol boat encountered a group of migrants with several small children and that to quickly apprehend them and get them out of the heat, a BP agent cut the razor wire to access the area “consistent w/ federal law.”

This is the official statement from a CBP spokesperson:

It is a federal responsibility to enforce U.S. immigration laws. U.S. Border Patrol continues to enforce U.S. immigration laws. The individuals had already crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico, were on US soil, and are subject to U.S. immigration laws. Individuals who cross unlawfully will be subject to the lawful pathways rule, which places common sense conditions on asylum eligibility, with certain exceptions. Those who do not establish a legal basis to remain in the United States will be removed.

[They remove almost no one]

CBP RESPONDS: A CBP official tells me a Border Patrol boat encountered a group of migrants with several small children, and that in order to quickly apprehend them and get them out of the heat, a BP agent cut the razor wire to access the area “consistent w/ federal law”.

CBP… pic.twitter.com/ZNfRSA7Ajj — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 30, 2023

Related